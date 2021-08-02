Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Think your astrology sign is the best? Wrong!

Alfredas, Russ and the entire RPMS crew are here on a weekly basis to remind us all — Libras, Virgos, Geminis, Aries and the constellation in general! — that nobody is safe when it comes to the “Daily Horrorscope” report.

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

From failed British accents and falling for convicts based off their Wanted posters, to dating someone with a dad who’s an ex-convict himself — the face tattoos tell it all! — let’s just say we all have a lot of work to do on ourselves as a collective.

We’ll keep it brief so you can get read without any spoilers, but prepare to be amused while also getting slightly offended at the same time.

Listen to the “Daily Horrorscope” For August 2, 2021 on the Russ Parr Morning Show below:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Black Celebrities Who Are Virgos 13 photos Launch gallery Black Celebrities Who Are Virgos 1. Sanaa Lathan - September 19 1 of 13 2. Jada Pinkett-Smith - September 18 2 of 13 3. Nas - September 14 3 of 13 4. Tyler Perry - September 13 4 of 13 5. Jennifer Hudson - September 12 5 of 13 6. Ludacris - September 11 6 of 13 7. Taraji P. Henson - September 11 7 of 13 8. Zendaya - September 1 8 of 13 9. Blair Underwood 9 of 13 10. Beyonce - September 4 10 of 13 11. Idris Elba - September 6 11 of 13 12. Holly Robinson Peete - September 18 12 of 13 13. Larenz Tate - September 8 13 of 13 Skip ad Continue reading Black Celebrities Who Are Virgos Black Celebrities Who Are Virgos People who fall under the Virgo sign were born between August 23- September 22.

Russ Parr Morning Show: Daily Horrorscope For August 2, 2021 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com