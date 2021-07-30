Russ Parr
HomeRuss Parr

Russ Parr Apologizes For Anti-Vax Shaming But Still Vouches For Vaccination

Majic Listen Live Banner
Majic 102.3/92.7
CLOSE

The world is at a literal divide over whether or not to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and one of the biggest advocates for getting the shot has been our main man Russ Parr.

Recently he ran into a bit of a controversial moment in his mission towards encouraging Black people to get vaccinated after some of his followers felt “vaccine-shamed” by his rant yesterday. See below for a recap:

 

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram  and On Facebook Too!

Being the reasonable man that he is, Russ decided to not let things heat up amongst his loyal Instagram family by issuing an apology. However, he made it very clear that his apology was not a means to detract anything he said in regards to getting vaccinated. Actually, he doubled down and stood firm in his beliefs.

“I want to apologize to those folks who felt that I was trying to manipulate you into getting a shot,” Russ said to start off a more reserved and censored rant than usual, further adding, “I really do feel that some of the things I said yesterday maybe got a little carried away.”

On the flip side, he also added, “What I’m not going to apologize for is being passionate about my people,” referencing the fact that African Americans are in fact dying at a higher rate than any other racial group from this virus.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE FROM 6AM – 10AM EST

Listen below for today’s full “Russ Rant,” and let us know if you agree or not by heading to his Instagram and letting your voice be heard:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

 

Letitia Wright Catches Twitter Wrath After Sharing Anti-Vaccine Tweets

15 photos Launch gallery

Letitia Wright Catches Twitter Wrath After Sharing Anti-Vaccine Tweets

Continue reading Letitia Wright Catches Twitter Wrath After Sharing Anti-Vaccine Tweets

Letitia Wright Catches Twitter Wrath After Sharing Anti-Vaccine Tweets

[caption id="attachment_935750" align="aligncenter" width="400"] Source: Sheri Determan/WENN.com / WENN[/caption] Letitia Wright emerged as one of the more popular actresses of her era after a star-making turn in Marvel’s Black Panther film as Shuri. Now, Wright is currently on the receiving end of criticism after questioning the upcoming COVID-19 vaccine. Wright, 27, shared a video via a now-deleted tweet of a person who appeared to be an avowed anti-vaxxer. In record time, Wright found herself on the defensive end with some pointing out the video she shared espoused some dangerous and haphazard directives. In a tweet that still exists as of now, Wright asked, “if you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself….you get cancelled.” The tweet garnered a considerable reaction from many who said that Wright’s concerns could’ve been allayed if she read the opinions of medical professionals and the like. After some time passed, Wright returned to Twitter with an apology of sorts. “[M]y intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies. Nothing else,” Wright wrote, which also has been met with impassioned responses. We’ve got the reactions from Twitter to Letitia Wright’s anti-vaxxer tweets below. — Photo: WENN

Russ Parr Apologizes For Anti-Vax Shaming But Still Vouches For Vaccination  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Russ Parr’s Everyday Grocery Giveaway
Galleries
Photos
Close