Russ Parr Apologizes For Anti-Vax Shaming But Still Vouches For Vaccination

The world is at a literal divide over whether or not to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and one of the biggest advocates for getting the shot has been our main man Russ Parr.
Recently he ran into a bit of a controversial moment in his mission towards encouraging Black people to get vaccinated after some of his followers felt “vaccine-shamed” by his rant yesterday. See below for a recap:
Being the reasonable man that he is, Russ decided to not let things heat up amongst his loyal Instagram family by issuing an apology. However, he made it very clear that his apology was not a means to detract anything he said in regards to getting vaccinated. Actually, he doubled down and stood firm in his beliefs.
“I want to apologize to those folks who felt that I was trying to manipulate you into getting a shot,” Russ said to start off a more reserved and censored rant than usual, further adding, “I really do feel that some of the things I said yesterday maybe got a little carried away.”
On the flip side, he also added, “What I’m not going to apologize for is being passionate about my people,” referencing the fact that African Americans are in fact dying at a higher rate than any other racial group from this virus.
Listen below for today’s full “Russ Rant,” and let us know if you agree or not by heading to his Instagram and letting your voice be heard:
