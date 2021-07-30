Russ Parr
Luenell Is Vaccinated & Still Caught COVID, Says People In Hollywood Are Hiding Positive Results

The Russ Parr Morning Show had the pleasure of hearing from comedian Luenell  following her recent positive diagnosis with COVID.

The comedic actress and stand-up veteran also spoke candidly on the people in Hollywood who are sick with positive COVID results and actually hiding it because they’re not vaccinated.

Listening to Luenell’s story is both cautionary and very helpful in understanding why, if you haven’t figured it out already, putting your health first should be a main priority. The fact that she’s vaccinated and still contracted the virus should give you even more of a reason to protect yourselves by all means.

Listen to Luenell drop facts about her positive COVID diagnosis, getting vaccinatied in general and what some Hollywood celebrities aren’t telling you about their own health below:

 

Luenell Is Vaccinated & Still Caught COVID, Says People In Hollywood Are Hiding Positive Results  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

