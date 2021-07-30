Luenell Is Vaccinated & Still Caught COVID, Says People In Hollywood Are Hiding Positive Results

The Russ Parr Morning Show had the pleasure of hearing from comedian Luenell following her recent positive diagnosis with COVID.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
The comedic actress and stand-up veteran also spoke candidly on the people in Hollywood who are sick with positive COVID results and actually hiding it because they’re not vaccinated.
Listening to Luenell’s story is both cautionary and very helpful in understanding why, if you haven’t figured it out already, putting your health first should be a main priority. The fact that she’s vaccinated and still contracted the virus should give you even more of a reason to protect yourselves by all means.
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE FROM 6AM – 10AM EST
Listen to Luenell drop facts about her positive COVID diagnosis, getting vaccinatied in general and what some Hollywood celebrities aren’t telling you about their own health below:
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
Charles Barkley Believes Athletes Should Be Able To Skip COVID-19 Vaccine Line, Twitter Drags Chuck
Charles Barkley Believes Athletes Should Be Able To Skip COVID-19 Vaccine Line, Twitter Drags Chuck
1. Absolutely ridiculous.
1 of 9
Charles Barkley really just said that the NBA players need to be moved to the front of the line for the vaccine because they pay taxes and give money to charity??? pic.twitter.com/X7yNs6NhC5— jas. ✨ (@jasredlights) January 15, 2021
2. Interesting take.
2 of 9
If cancel culture was a real thing, we wouldn't have to listen to Charles Barkley every week. pic.twitter.com/dG1BSGD9Xt— David Ruffin (@ReallyJSanders) January 15, 2021
3. True
3 of 9
Charles Barkley is funny at times but he is a very dangerous human being.— Ole Gunnar Scamskjær (@Nigerianscamsss) January 15, 2021
The nonsense he talks is wicked.
4. He sure did sound like he was drunk lol
4 of 9
... Is Charles Barkley drunk? pic.twitter.com/RC2cKik5q6— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 15, 2021
5. Yup
5 of 9
society has progressed beyond the need to have charles barkley offer his opinion on anything https://t.co/8cR7h0R6tI— adrian 2: a post-moderna man (@crawf34) January 15, 2021
6. The accuracy.
6 of 9
Charles Barkley giving his take on NBA players jumping to the front of the line to get a COVID vaccine pic.twitter.com/XUkCrfvP4D— Richard R. Waithe, PharmD (@richard_waithe) January 15, 2021
7. LOL
7 of 9
Charles Barkley when a poor person asks him for a vaccine. pic.twitter.com/tfUPGAVeCH— Clayton Improta (@claytonotcletus) January 15, 2021
8.
8 of 9
Charles Barkley is one of the better examples that cancel culture doesn't actually exist.— Jared Wade (@Jared_Wade) January 15, 2021
9.
9 of 9
Christian wood just said that charles barkley is "a boomer, and should go learn to code"— Fraser Ramon (@SteveMerkle9) January 15, 2021
Luenell Is Vaccinated & Still Caught COVID, Says People In Hollywood Are Hiding Positive Results was originally published on blackamericaweb.com