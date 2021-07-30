Ice Cube On ‘Donda’ Delay, BIG3 Growth +More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Ice Cube and The BIG3 League return to the Triple D for the 4th season of action-packed 3 on 3 basketball this Saturday (July 31).

In an exclusive chat with Veda Loca, the multi-talented mogul and league founder explained the BIG3’s business endeavors and how Kanye West let him hear a few songs from the highly anticipated Donda album. Plus, the West Coast legend revealed he’s got a new record on the way with his Mount Westmore supergroup featuring E-40, Too Short and Snoop Dogg.

As the BIG3 enters its fourth season, Cube says his basketball league is one of the few startup sports organizations to last this long since the debut of the UFC in 1993. When asked the hardest part of owning a league of this capacity, he summed it up bluntly: “Everything.”

“I know it may look and seem easy, but when you look at how complex it is to put something like this together,” Cube said. “It’s not easy. That’s why leagues don’t last.”

Among things being difficult, Cube says being a league owner is really about “getting over the hump” of becoming profitable and becoming a respected entity and being taken seriously by fans and ballers themselves.

Although it’s taking a while for the sports world to put some respect on the BIG3, other basketball fans and celebrities are definitely making appearances to watch some of the best basketball players ball out and go head-to-head!

Cube and Yeezy’s relationship hasn’t been completely defined in the past but the fashion mogul and rapper was recently spotted courtside at a BIG3 event in Las Vegas. As the world continues to wait for ‘Ye to complete his album, Cube revealed West allowed him to hear a few songs off of DONDA, which the West Coast legend called “incredible.”

“He’s one of those artists where you have to sit back and wait until he really delivers,” Cube said of West. “Everyone was mad he didn’t drop the album, I was happy he didn’t drop the album because you only wanna drop it when you feel it’s ready.”

Cube expressed everyone has something to say, especially when it comes to releasing music. In his eyes, if Yeezy feels like he has something to tweak, then we should let him tweak it until it’s right.

Watch the full conversation with Veda Loca and Cube below and get tickets to the BIG3 Ballout taking place Saturday at the AAC!

