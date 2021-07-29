Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Staying up-to-date on the latest in pop culture news can feel like a job in itself, but thankfully we have the boss lady Georgia Alfredas to do it for you while it’s still steaming in the press for the Russ Par Morning Show.

For the latest “Hot Off The Wire with Alfredas” recap, we’ve got Bieber showing support to Biles, Boosie’s backlash for defending DaBaby and a hurtful rumor about Lizzo that she was able to turn into a bit of comedy.

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

We’ll let you get the full run of headlines via the video below, but let’s get into the Lizzo situation for a bit. There’s been an ongoing rumor regarding the award-winning pop star that alludes to her actually killing someone due to stage-diving, and we’re here to tell you it’s absolutely not true or funny in the first place.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE FROM 6AM – 10AM EST

Not only is it 100% not true, but Lizzo even demonstrated how it virtually was just impossible. See below for the facts delivered by Lizzo herself:

We’re just glad Lizzo is meeting the negativity with some of that signature comedy she’s known for.

Watch the full “Hot Off The Wire with Alfredas” report via the Russ Parr Morning Show below:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Off The Wire with Alfredas: Lizzo Addresses Stage Dive, Murder Rumors was originally published on blackamericaweb.com