Hot Off The Wire with Alfredas: Lizzo Addresses Stage Dive, Murder Rumors

Staying up-to-date on the latest in pop culture news can feel like a job in itself, but thankfully we have the boss lady Georgia Alfredas to do it for you while it’s still steaming in the press for the Russ Par Morning Show.

For the latest “Hot Off The Wire with Alfredas” recap, we’ve got Bieber showing support to Biles, Boosie’s backlash for defending DaBaby and a hurtful rumor about Lizzo that she was able to turn into a bit of comedy.

We’ll let you get the full run of headlines via the video below, but let’s get into the Lizzo situation for a bit. There’s been an ongoing rumor regarding the award-winning pop star that alludes to her actually killing someone due to stage-diving, and we’re here to tell you it’s absolutely not true or funny in the first place.

Not only is it 100% not true, but Lizzo even demonstrated how it virtually was just impossible. See below for the facts delivered by Lizzo herself:

We’re just glad Lizzo is meeting the negativity with some of that signature comedy she’s known for.

Watch the full “Hot Off The Wire with Alfredas” report via the Russ Parr Morning Show below:

 

[caption id="attachment_936760" align="aligncenter" width="400"] Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN / WENN[/caption] Lizzo can and will continue to do whatever is best for her, including changing up how she eats to bring about balance to her hectic public life. After sharing with her legion of fans that she’s going through a detox diet, those same adoring fans slammed the superstar for promoting so-called “diet culture” and fatphobia but Lizzo’s got some words for the critics. Taking to social media, Lizzo followed up her health and lifestyle transformation posts with a candid video message after fans stormed her mentions and made her the face of fatphobia although she never put down her own weight or anyone else’s for that matter. LIKE BLACKAMERICAWEB ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. The “Truth Hurts” singer explained in her colorful fashion that she changed up her diet due to gastrointestinal issues and was simply sharing the steps she’s taking to bring about a healthy balance to her day. “So I did the 10 day smoothie detox and as you know I would normally be so afraid and ashamed to post things like this online because I feel like as a big girl people just expect if you are doing something for health you’re doing it for like a dramatic weight loss,” Lizzo opened in a widely-shared video on Tuesday (Dec. 14). “And that is not the case.” She goes on to say that November was tough on her and she overindulged in spicy foods and drinking, leading to her doing the reset smoothie using fitness expert JJ Smith’s recipe. Fans online slammed Smith’s techniques, saying that promotes rapid weight loss as a means of fast-tracking one’s pathway to greater health. Lizzo appeared to say that while she realizes that the optics of her going through the change might be alarming to some, she made it clear in the end that as a “big girl,” she and other so-called “big girls” can do “whatever the f*ck” they want. Amen to that. Check out the reactions to Lizzo’s detox journey and her clap back below. https://www.tiktok.com/@lizzo/video/6906266064821161222?sender_device=pc&sender_web_id=6891374147847439878&is_from_webapp=1 — Photo: WENN

Hot Off The Wire with Alfredas: Lizzo Addresses Stage Dive, Murder Rumors  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

