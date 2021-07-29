Hot Off The Wire with Alfredas: Lizzo Addresses Stage Dive, Murder Rumors

Staying up-to-date on the latest in pop culture news can feel like a job in itself, but thankfully we have the boss lady Georgia Alfredas to do it for you while it’s still steaming in the press for the Russ Par Morning Show.
For the latest “Hot Off The Wire with Alfredas” recap, we’ve got Bieber showing support to Biles, Boosie’s backlash for defending DaBaby and a hurtful rumor about Lizzo that she was able to turn into a bit of comedy.
We’ll let you get the full run of headlines via the video below, but let’s get into the Lizzo situation for a bit. There’s been an ongoing rumor regarding the award-winning pop star that alludes to her actually killing someone due to stage-diving, and we’re here to tell you it’s absolutely not true or funny in the first place.
Not only is it 100% not true, but Lizzo even demonstrated how it virtually was just impossible. See below for the facts delivered by Lizzo herself:
We’re just glad Lizzo is meeting the negativity with some of that signature comedy she’s known for.
Watch the full “Hot Off The Wire with Alfredas” report via the Russ Parr Morning Show below:
Lizzo Hits Back At Critics Who Slammed Her For Promoting So-Called Diet Culture
1.
1 of 15
“My sleep has improved (and), my hydration, my mental stability, my skin”.— Nick Ryan (@_nickryan_) December 15, 2020
“Every big girl should do whatever the fuck they want to with THEIR bodies.” - Lizzo
Thank you @lizzo for being an inspiration. Thank you for your music and flawless talent. You do you Queen! #lizzo pic.twitter.com/Ws8WGpfMDp
2.2 of 15
3.
3 of 15
A friend I worked w/ says a movement with no race analysis will only improve outcomes for white people. I'm seeing that play out in the convo about Lizzo in the fat liberation space. No one is above critique but having a sense of ownership of a Black woman's body is uncomfortable— Ryan Ken (they/them) (@Ryan_Ken_Acts) December 15, 2020
4.
4 of 15
This is a perfect example of never being able to please everyone. Lizzo did a juice cleanse and people immediately labeled her & told her she was buying into “diet culture.” Ya’ll are some fucking miserable psychos out there. pic.twitter.com/y5RxjRhc9T— Joe Santagato (@JoeSantagato) December 15, 2020
5.
5 of 15
Lizzo - fat, happy, talented.— FEMINazgûl, B.A. (@WordsOnIce) December 15, 2020
You, "How dare she be happy?!"
Lizzo - working on herself, happy, talented.
You, "How DARE she?!?"
Me. FUCK OFF, you hateful, insecure, misogynoiristas! pic.twitter.com/JuqGX3dQVf
6.
6 of 15
Good morning to @lizzo, hope she’s enjoying her day and ignoring folx. pic.twitter.com/lN3kdFpSF8— Rebecca Theodore-Vachon (@FilmFatale_NYC) December 15, 2020
7.
7 of 15
Not sure who needs to hear this but #Lizzo is not a disappointment to the anti-diet and body positivity movements for posting her smoothie challenge & before/after pics. She is a human, doing the best she can for her health in the moment & we don't need to drag anyone for that.— Yellow Plate Vegan (@YellowPlateVeg) December 15, 2020
8.
8 of 15
A lot of big girls really, really look up to Lizzo, I think they feel like they losing their hero.... but this is not a betrayal. She don’t know y’all.— 𝔍𝖊𝖓𝖓𝖓𝖓𝖓 🌻 (@jennveee) December 15, 2020
9.
9 of 15
So, let y'all tell it @lizzo can't be fat, so she changes her diet. Now, she can't be skinny! Damn, can she just be HAPPY?! However SHE defines it. #yallareannoying— LaTonya Foster (@GirlGoneBoss) December 15, 2020
10.
10 of 15
This is my take on lizzo going on a diet pic.twitter.com/o86quZADBk— Ash (@officialtomboi2) December 15, 2020
11.
11 of 15
Stay out of Lizzo’s business.— LookAtDustin (@LookAtDustin) December 15, 2020
12.
12 of 15
Those mad at Lizzo unfollow me right now.— Scottie. (@ScottieBeam) December 15, 2020
13.
13 of 15
lizzo doesn’t owe fat white women anything ummm...— Ivyprofen 💊✨ (@IvyKungu) December 15, 2020
14.
14 of 15
If youre skinny and ESPECIALLY if youre not black i would advise avoiding talking out your ass about the Lizzo situation. Seriously.— Nikki✨ (@NikkiCallowayy) December 15, 2020
15.
15 of 15
idc what a woman does with her body but we applaud adele for her weight loss and cancel lizzo for doing a juice cleanse? just say you hate black women— miski 🛸 (@musegold) December 15, 2020
Hot Off The Wire with Alfredas: Lizzo Addresses Stage Dive, Murder Rumors was originally published on blackamericaweb.com