Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

No matter what astrological sign you are, we’ve all got a few personal issues to work through at the moment.

The Russ Parr Morning Show crew took a minute to give people a taste of reality based off their birthdays, and not one soul under the map of stars was given mercy when it came to getting told some “horrific” truths about ourselves.

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

Whether you’re an Aries that needs to hold on to your money a little bit tighter when it comes to jobless friends or a Taurus raising a bad-mouthed toddler, there’s more than enough good advice and cautionary tales to pass around for the week at hand.

Hey Libras, we think you really need to hear this one:

“Libra, you’ve been kissing up to your boss for five years with no advancement. You know what? Time for threats!”

Of course the on-air crew was being facetious with this one in particular — don’t be out here getting yourselves fired during a pandemic!

Scorpios, Sagittarius and any other signs you think we may have forgot, just keep watching because your turn is next!

Keep watching below for more Daily Horrorscope for July 29, 2021 on the Russ Parr Morning Show:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

Daily Horrorscope For July 29, 2021 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: