Russ Parr: Sen. Ron Johnson’s Comments About Violence at Capitol Riots Are Embarrassing

The Capitol riots back on January 6 brought forth brain injuries, death, PTSD and more, and Republicans dismissed it all as political theater. Russ Parr calls it unforgivable and thinks Sen. Ron Johnson’s comments saying “protesters were protecting officers” is embarrassing.

The House Select Committee investigating the tragic incident had its first hearing Tuesday and Johnson is up for reelection. So, a note for today: Know the facts and vote wisely.

