Travis Greene & Anthony Hamilton Give Praise In Style With Music Video For “Oil & Water”

Gospel music is one of the cornerstones of what brings us all together here at Get Up! Mornings, and one of the genre’s most talented musicians that we always look forward to hearing new music from is none other than Travis Greene.

Thankfully, the contemporary Christian crooner has a new album in the works titled Oil + Water that features a standout title track assisted by the equally gifted vocalist Anthony Hamilton.

Operating as the LP’s next single, “Oil & Water” combines old school soul with a message that speaks to how God’s unwavering love can feel like an outpour similar to the aforementioned liquids. Greene and Hamilton sound perfect together, playing off each other’s rich-textured vocals to create a collab that truly sounds like it was blessed from above.

The album, scheduled to release on August 20, will include a handful of other big-name features from the likes of Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Le’Andria Johnson, Mali Music, Darrel Walls, D’Nar, and Madison Binion. Along with the lead single “Hold On Me,” which is currently doing its thing on Gospel radio, Greene’s upcoming project is sure to continue his mission to spread the strength, grace and wisdom of God’s power through his amazing gift of song.

Let’s hope this one follows in the same path of success as his previous #1 hits like “Good and Loved,” “Won’t Let Go,” “You Waited,” “Made A Way” and “Intentional.”

Watch the music video for “Oil & Water” by Travis Greene & Anthony Hamilton below, and check for the album Oil + Water to hit music streaming services and wherever you purchase your gospel music starting Friday, August 20. Let us know what you think!

