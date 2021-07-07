‘Parent Hood’ Actress Suzzanne Douglas Passes Away At 64

Suzzanne Douglas, a graceful actress who starred alongside Gregory Hines in Tap and had standout roles in films and television shows such as The Inkwell, How Stella Got Her Groove Back, When They See Us and the Robert Townsend led sitcom The Parent ‘Hood, has died according to reports. She was 64.
A reported cousin of the actress shared the news on Facebook, writing she passed on July 6. Her post read:
“Suzzanne Douglas a beautiful and talented actress made her transition today. She warmed our hearts on movie screens and television sets all over the world. This beautiful soul was my cousin.
“I can remember growing up, there weren’t very many black actresses who had starring roles but there was my cousin with the lead role in “Tap” starring alongside great dancers such as Gregory Hines and Sammy Davis Jr. She also performed with Angela Bassett and Whoopi Goldberg in “How Stella Got Her Groove Back.” The Inkwell, Jason’s Lyric and so much more the list goes on. The world will miss your talent but your soul will live on forever Rest in Paradise my beautiful cousin Suzzane you will be missed RIP”
Born in Chicago, Douglas would develop an interest in the arts and earn her Bachelor’s degree from Illinois State University. Later, she would earn a Master’s from the Manhattan School of Music.
Douglas’ filmography would grow after her breakout role in Tap. She famously played Gloria in 1994’s Jason’s Lyric, Brenda in The Inkwell, Angela in How Stella Got Her Groove Back and endeared herself to Black households as Jerri Peterson on The Parent ‘Hood. Recently, she starred as Cissy Houston in Lifetime’s biopic of the late Whitney Houston and in the four-part Netflix mini-series When They See Us.
Tributes and condolences began pouring in overnight for Douglas. Director Ava Duvernay, who worked with Douglas on When They See Us, called her an “elegant force.”
“Suzzanne Douglas was a quiet, elegant force as we made WHEN THEY SEE US,” Duvernay tweeted on Wednesday (July 7). “A gentlewoman. A gem of a lady. A confident, caring actor who breathed life into the words and made them shimmer. I’m grateful that our paths in this life crossed. May she journey on in peace and love.”
Actress Reagan Gomez-Preston, who starred as Zaria on The Parent ‘Hood, shared photos of the two together from a series of posts she made earlier this year.
No official cause of death has been given. Our thoughts and prayers are with Douglas’ family and fans during this difficult time.
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
1. Biz Markie, rapper and producer, 57Source:WENN 1 of 42
2. Charlie Robinson, actor, 75Source:Getty 2 of 42
3. Suzzanne Douglas, actress, 64Source:Getty 3 of 42
4. Clarence Williams III, actor, 81Source:Getty 4 of 42
5. Paul Mooney, comedian, 79Source:WENN 5 of 42
6. Shock G, rapper and producer, 57Source:Getty 6 of 42
7. DMX, rapper and actor, 50Source:WENN 7 of 42
8. Midwin Charles, CNN Legal Analyst, 47Source:Getty 8 of 42
9. Elgin Baylor, NBA legend, 86Source:Getty 9 of 42
10. Yaphet Kotto, actor, 8110 of 42
11. Reggie Warren, singer, 52Source:Getty 11 of 42
12. Jo Thompson, muscian-singer, 92
12 of 42
Jo Thompson broke racial barriers during the decades she played the piano and sang to audiences from Detroit’s top supper clubs to ones in Cuba, New York, London and Paris during the 1950s. https://t.co/9GGN8Njdx4— The Detroit News (@detroitnews) March 11, 2021
13. Paul H. Brock, journalist, 89
13 of 42
Today we are mourning the passing of @NABJ Founding Executive Director Paul H. Brock. “Founder Brock played such an integral role in the success of NABJ,” said @Dorothy4NABJ. Read more about Founder Brock and his legacy by clicking here: https://t.co/NFYmKLa9nc pic.twitter.com/BxluBXKPGy— NABJ Headquarters @ #NABJ21 Aug. 18-21 (@NABJ) March 14, 2021
14. "Marvelous" Marvin Hagler, boxing legend, 66Source:Getty 14 of 42
15. Robert Ashby, military hero, 95Source:Getty 15 of 42
16. Obe Noir, rapper-activist, 31Source:Instagram 16 of 42
17. Marshall Latimore, journalist, 36Source:The Atlanta Voice 17 of 42
18. Lawrence Otis Graham, author, 59Source:Getty 18 of 42
19. Jahmil French, actor, 28Source:Getty 19 of 42
20. Bunny Wailer, reggae icon, 73Source:Getty 20 of 42
21. Irv Cross, legendary broadcaster, 81Source:Getty 21 of 42
22. Shelia Washington, founder, Scottsboro Boys Museum and Cultural Center, 61Source:William H. Hampton 22 of 42
23. Antoine Hodge, opera singer, 38Source:GoFundMe 23 of 42
24. Douglas Turner Ward, actor, Negro Ensemble Company co-founder, 90Source:WENN 24 of 42
25. Prince Markie Dee, rapper, 52Source:Getty 25 of 42
26. Vincent Jackson, former NFL star, 38Source:Getty 26 of 42
27. Danny Ray, MC who put cape on James Brown, 85Source:Getty 27 of 42
28. Frederick K.C. Price, evangelist, 89
28 of 42
"They know if we ever let these Black people get equality that they will take over they will be on top of everything" - Frederick K. C. Price pic.twitter.com/NYI11QgTEz— The Black Detour (@theblackdetour) February 12, 2021
29. Terez Paylor, sports journalist, 37Source:facebook 29 of 42
30. Mary Wilson, co-founder of The Supremes, 76Source:Getty 30 of 42
31. Karen Lewis, former Chicago Teachers Union president, 67Source:Getty 31 of 42
32. Leon Spinks, former heavyweight champion, 67Source:Getty 32 of 42
33. Dianne Durham, gymnast, 52Source:Getty 33 of 42
34. John Chaney, college basketball coaching legend, 89Source:Getty 34 of 42
35. Cicely Tyson, actresss, 96Source:Getty 35 of 42
36. Hank Aaron, MLB icon, 86Source:Getty 36 of 42
37. Duranice Pace, gospel singer, 62Source:Getty 37 of 42
38. Tim Lester, NFL star, 52Source:Getty 38 of 42
39. Bryan Monroe, former NABJ president, 55Source:Getty 39 of 42
40. Meredith C. Anding Jr., civil rights icon, 79
40 of 42
We are saddened to hear of the passing of Meredith Anding Jr., one of the Tougaloo College students who attempted to integrate the Jackson Municipal Library in 1961. Thank you for taking a stand for Freedom! Our thoughts and prayers are with the Anding family. pic.twitter.com/HC1tURbUd2— Medgar&MyrlieEversInstitute (@MMEI63) January 12, 2021
41. Eric Jerome Dickey, best-selling author, 59Source:Getty 41 of 42
42. Floyd Little, football legend, 78Source:Getty 42 of 42
‘Parent Hood’ Actress Suzzanne Douglas Passes Away At 64 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com