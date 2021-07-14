Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

It goes without saying that many people have different opinions when it comes to the global coronavirus outbreak that’s killed millions across the world so far and counting.

The head honcho Russ Parr is one that never holds back when it comes to making his opinion known, and he did just that recently when it came to the subject of anti-vaxxers with children and the truth you may not be getting when it comes to real-life COVID-19 death rates.

The recent Russ rant started based off the firing of Dr. Michelle Fiscus, who served as Tennessee’s top vaccine official until she protested the state’s health protocols as it relates to limiting vaccine outreach for teens. The story has since gone viral, and Russ had a lot to say due to the changes affecting a state law that would allow teens to get vaccinated without parental consent.

We feel like Russ made some pretty thought-provoking points here, so listen down below to get an earful from the man himself when it comes to children being vaccinated and parents being in control of the decision. Also, stay tuned as he ends his message by keeping it all the way real on the truth about COVID-19 death rates:

Russ Parr Slams Anti-Vaxxers With Children & Addresses The Real COVID Death Rates was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

