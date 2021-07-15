Director Malcolm D. Lee Talks ‘Space Jam 2,’ LeBron James & More on the Russ Parr Morning Show

A very special guest stopped by The Russ Parr Morning Show, and he just so happens to be directing one of the biggest movies arriving in theaters this weekend!

Director Malcolm D. Lee, famous for spearheading films like The Best Man, Roll Bounce and Girls Trip amongst others, gave us a quick rundown of coming through to finally bring us a proper sequel to Space Jam and what to expect.

From the animation updates to the performance of LeBron James in the lead role, Lee and Russ have a great talk on the process of making Space Jam: A New Legacy. It’s a film we’ve all been waiting to see for 25 years now, and based off their conversation alone we think the world will truly enjoy seeing Bugs and the gang go hard in the paint once again.

Check out the interview with director Malcolm D. Lee on The Russ Parr Morning Show above, and make sure to go see his new film Space Jam: A New Legacy in theaters and HBO Max on July 16. Trailer below:

