“Russ Rants” have pretty much become its own thing at this point, and it makes sense given that the big man Russ Parr has some very strong opinions about a lot of the BS going on in the world today.

The latest person to receive one of RP’s now-regular rebuttals is Rand Paul, a physician and junior U.S. Senator from Kentucky who squared off recently with President Biden’s chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci over vaccine facts at a recent Senate hearing.

The rant speaks for itself, but Russ was definitely on Fauci’s side as he weighed in on the heated debate that occurred. For those that need some background, Fauci and Paul had a verbal back-and-forth on Tuesday (July 20) over who was lying in regards to whether or not the NIH funded gain-of-function research at a Wuhan lab. After the debate, which literally saw the two men talking over each other and looking as if they wanted to throw the hands, Rand went a step further by stating that he’s sending a letter to the Department of Justice asking for a criminal investigation of Dr. Fauci.

Listen below to hear Russ rant about Rand Paul vs. Dr. Fauci’s viral debate at the recent Senate hearing, and yes his language does get a little explicit:

Russ Parr Defends Dr. Fauci Against Rand Paul’s Verbal Attack Over Vaccine Facts At Senate Hearing was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

