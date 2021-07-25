HBCU News
HomeHBCU News

Clark Atlanta University Joins Operation HOPE’s Black Business Initiative

“The 1MBB program provides opportunities for Black entrepreneurs to thrive,” said CAU President Dr. George T. French Jr.

Majic Listen Live Banner
Majic 102.3/92.7
CLOSE

Clark Atlanta University has used education as a vessel to empower generations of changemakers and the institution is furthering its efforts to increase representation in entrepreneurship through a newly fostered partnership. The Atlanta-based HBCU announced it is joining Operation HOPE’s national One Million Black Business Initiative.

Founded in 2020 by Operation HOPE—a nonprofit organization that uses financial literacy and economic education as avenues to eradicate poverty—the One Million Black Business Initiative was created to address the hurdles often faced by Black founders when stepping into business ownership. In partnership with Shopify, the nonprofit provides an array of business education-focused programs, tech resources and access to venture capital opportunities in an effort to help businesses thrive. The organization is on a mission to help create and support 1 million Black-owned businesses by 2030. As part of the initiative, Clark Atlanta University will provide resources for students, alumni and faculty to help bring their venture ideas to fruition. The school will work to support 1,000 businesses within the next nine years.

“CAU students—and alumni— are ambitious, creative and filled with innovative ideas. It is the CAU way,” CAU President George T. French Jr., Ph.D., said in a statement. “Joining this effort to create one million Black businesses while helping entrepreneurs in the CAU community aligns with our business school’s mission to produce alumni and entrepreneurs who are competitive in the business world. The 1MBB program provides opportunities for Black entrepreneurs to thrive.” John Hope Bryant, Founder and CEO of Operation HOPE, added the partnership will be instrumental in “accelerating the success of our future leaders.” CAU is the first university to join the initiative.

Several HBCUs are rolling out entrepreneurship-focused programs. News about CAU and Operation HOPE’s partnership comes nearly a month after Spelman College joined an initiative being led by the Blackstone Charitable Foundation dubbed Blackstone LaunchPad. The program was designed to create business ownership pathways for students through skills-building and mentorship opportunities.

SEE ALSO:

Spelman College Joins Entrepreneurship Education Initiative

Megan Thee Stallion, Fashion Nova Cares Make Donation To Advance Bennett College’s Entrepreneurship Program

OLY1968-200M-SMITH-CARLOS-PODIUM

Black Americans' Most Iconic Moments In The Olympics

18 photos Launch gallery

Black Americans' Most Iconic Moments In The Olympics

Continue reading Black Americans’ Most Iconic Moments In The Olympics

Black Americans' Most Iconic Moments In The Olympics

[caption id="attachment_4176042" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 3:30 p.m. ET, July 20, 2021 From Tommie Smith and John Carlos' Black Power salute to Gabby Douglas becoming the first African American to win an individual gymnastics title, Black Americans have undeniably had some of the most iconic moments in Olympics history. As the Tokyo Summer Olympics Games get set to kick off on Friday -- one year late, thanks to the pandemic -- that tradition is expected to be carried on, and then some with a number of Black Americans competing for Team USA in their respective spectrum of sports. Since Team USA's men's basketball team -- which is loaded with NBA players including Kevin Durant, widely regarded as the best player in the world -- is already leaving a lot to desire during the warm-up games, we may need to turn elsewhere to witness iconic moments by Black Americans in the Olympics. MORE: Olympic Committee Blocking Taekwondo Star From Tokyo Because She Represents Haiti, Fighter Claims Luckily, there is no shortage of Olympic sports that can also produce those iconic moments. And if history is any indication, one of those Black American Olympians is Simone Biles, who, as far as this writer can tell, is the only athlete in Tokyo with an eponymous trick that no one else can perform. That move is, of course, "The Simone Biles," otherwise known as the Yurchenko double pike that she pulled out of her bag of tricks on her way to winning a gold medal at the U.S. Classic back in May. The most decorated gymnast in history performed it again to a tee during the Olympic trials last month. https://twitter.com/TeamUSA/status/1408588545946796034?s=20 The move will officially be named after her if she nails it in the Tokyo Olympics, which effectively would render it just as iconic if not more than the other moments that follow on the below list. Is anyone betting that it won't happen? We could get another iconic moment for Black Americans competing in the Olympics if track and field star Allyson Felix wins gold. Felix, who has won six gold medals and two silver medals since her Olympic debut in 2004 in Athens, will be competing in her fifth Olympic Games -- an iconic moment in its own right. Not to be outdone, the 35-year-old mother of a 2-year-old daughter has teamed up with the apparel brand Athleta and the Women’s Sports Foundation to provide childcare grants for other mothers who are competing at the Tokyo Olympics. That alone merits iconic status. [caption id="attachment_4176044" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Allyson Felix wins gold during the Women's 4 x 400 meter Relay on Day 15 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games on Aug. 20, 2016. | Source: Ezra Shaw / Getty[/caption] In the meantime, take a look at some of the other iconic and otherwise memorable moments from Black Americans competing at the Olympics through the years. And be sure to check back as we update this with new iconic moments in Tokyo.

Clark Atlanta University Joins Operation HOPE’s Black Business Initiative  was originally published on newsone.com

Russ Parr’s Everyday Grocery Giveaway
Galleries
Photos
Close