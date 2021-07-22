Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Black and woman-owned fashion brand Hanifa paid homage to The Office in a new sample sale promotional video. Founder of the brand Anifa Mvuemba is joined by her small team in an office-like setting reenacting one of the show’s most notable scenes.

Hanifa launched in 2012 after the self-taught designer began releasing luxury pieces that are specifically designed with curvy women in mind. Mvuemba has since found innovative ways to market her collections like the notable virtual runway release for her Pink Label Congo collection. The first-ever 3D show debuted last year, changing the course for the luxury fashion house forever. Hanifa calls it “our proudest and most memorable moment of the year…”

That was just a snippet of Hanifa’s marketing genius from the growing fashion line. The team is now drawing inspiration from one of America’s favorite satirical documentary styled show’s The Office. Hanifa’s team is introduced with the show’s familiar melodic jingle and a short scene before reminding costumers of their outrageous sample sale taking place on July 24.

One of the employees featured in the parody promotion expresses, “I’m sick and tired of everyone not taking the sample sale seriously so I started a fire.” This particular scene references one of The Office’s best episodes entitled “Stress Relief” in Season 5. The Hanifa employee is impersonating Dwight, who makes a huge scene in the office during the “fire drill” episode.

The sale is exclusive to Hanifa’s mail and text subscribes. The brand encourages consumers to set their alarms as their sample sales always sell out.

Watch The Office-inspired promotion below and look out for Hanifa’s sample sale coming this week.

Watch: Luxury Fashion Brand Hanifa Pays Homage To The Office In Sample Sale Promotional Video was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: