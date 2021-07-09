In 2015, Raheem returned with the well-received Love Sex Passion album. The album featured fan favorites and chart-topping singles such as “Queen,” “Temperatures Rising,” and “All I Know (My Heart).”

Still going stronger than ever, the gifted singer/songwriter has been in high demand – releasing his sixth and seventh studio albums, respectively, Decade of a Love King, in October 2018 and The Love Reunion, nine months later – each featuring their own smash Billboard hit singles “Don’t Come Easy” and “Just Right,” (Top 5 and Top 10, respectively). Both records gave Raheem’s fans more of his vintage, smooth sound while providing a new collection of timeless, sexy bedroom anthems for couples everywhere.

In addition, due to the triumphs of the albums and their smash hit singles, Raheem DeVaughn landed at #7 on the Top 10 Most Played Urban AC Artists for 2019, ranking as the #1 male Independent Urban AC Artist of The Year, according to Mediabase.

He was also nominated for Outstanding Male Artist at the NAACP Image Awards in March 2019.

The current state of civil and social unrest during the middle of a global pandemic has inspired Raheem to respond. He has always shared the sentiment that music must reflect the times. Therefore, he has collaborated with the notable producer collective known as The Colleagues to present his 8th Studio Release titled, What A Time to Be In Love. The lead single titled, “Marvin Used to Say,” honors the vision of one of his musical influences and those fighting for social equality. Raheem ignites 2021 with another steamy bedroom anthem called “Mr. Midnight”.

Raheem is a man of action and of the people. He recognizes the need to reflect on the change he wants to see. Raheem has become world renowned for his philanthropy efforts as much as his work behind the mic. While today’s social climate has just now begun to influence some to get involved with promoting change, Raheem’s charity work has been serving as an instrument of hope and empowerment for years. In 2011, the District Of Columbia recognized and awarded Raheem DeVaughn the Key To The City for his commitment to service. In 2014, he founded The Love Life Foundation – a foundation dedicated to improving lives through social, educational, and wellness development. Within, as well as outside of Love Life, Raheem believes in and fights for causes dealing with issues related to women’s rights, domestic violence prevention, education, and HIV/AIDS awareness in partnership with the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) among others. Raheem and The Love Life Foundation sprang into action during the global COVID-19 pandemic by feeding first responders throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area. In addition, he collaborated with legendary rappers, Darryl McDaniels aka DMC of Run DMC, and Doug E. Fresh on a song appropriately titled, “Behind The Mask” as part of the Hip Hop Public Health initiative to encourage the use of masks to stop the spread of the pandemic.

Undeniable talent. Selfless Service. Unconditional Love. Like love, Raheem believes that music is a vibration to elevate the consciousness of the listener. As he operates from a place of authenticity, Raheem is and will continue to be an inspiration to people across the globe.