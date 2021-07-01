Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Jojo Pada is the Founder and President of Ignition PR, a premier Gospel/ faith-based PR, and Marketing company. Pada is an industry veteran with over 25 years of entertainment PR experience. Pada spent 13 years learning, dominating, and crafting press campaigns in the Gospel industry as the former VP of Publicity at Light Records and Sr. Director of Publicity at Verity Records. Over the years she has worked with several artists such as Mary Mary, Israel Houghton, Donnie McClurkin, Shirley Caesar, Fred Hammond, Marvin Sapp, Brian Courtney Wilson, Hezekiah Walker, Commissioned, Daryl Coley, Dawkins & Dawkins, Richard Smallwood, VaShawn Mitchell, Smokie Norful, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, William McDowell, Mint Condition and a host of others. She carries a wealth of practical experience and an acute awareness of the Gospel/faith-based marketplace.

Before finding her place as a critical player in gospel music, Pada worked for the Motown Cafe theme restaurant chain, where she honed her skills and made necessary connections within the entertainment industry and at major media outlets. She was responsible for all celebrity-related events at the chain’s flagship location in New York City. She contributed heavily to the star-filled gala openings in Las Vegas and Orlando, FL.

She began her career at the prestigious Terrie Williams Agency immediately after she graduated from the University of Southern California in 1994, where she started as an intern for Ms. Williams. Pada stayed on to eventually move into an Account Executive position where she managed the press campaigns for the NBA Players Association; American Legacy Magazine; Emmis Broadcasting; Discovery Network and Essence Magazine & the Essence Music Festival. Her time at The Terrie Williams Agency proved extremely useful as she continues to use fundamental lessons learned during her tenure.

Pada was honored by the National Association of Black Female Executives in Music & Entertainment in 2007, receiving the Record Label Executive of the Year Award for her contributions at both Light & Verity Records. Ignition PR has become the preeminent PR firm in faith-based entertainment, having led aggressive press and marketing campaigns for leading independent Gospel labels and artists. Root Magazine named her in 2012 and 2013 as one of the Top 20 Power Players in Gospel music. In The Stellar Women of Gospel Awards honored Pada in 2013 at the inaugural awards ceremony.

In recent years, Ignition PR expanded to a full-service PR company that includes music, authors, television, and film projects. Pada has contributed to Number 1 albums from Anthony Brown, VaShawn Mitchell, Mary Mary, William McDowell, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Israel Houghton & New Breed, and many more. Pada was integral in the launch of the successful solo project for 5x Grammy Award Winner Erica Campbell, as well as the effective campaign for Campbell’s debut and celebrated book, “More Than Pretty: Doing the Soul Work To Uncover Your True Beauty.” Ignition PR also crafted successful church-focused initiative campaigns for WEtv and GSN, as well as the marketing campaign for the 2013 theatrical film release “I’m In Love With A Church Girl,” and the 2016 theater release of “Covered: Alive In Asia.”

Pada strives to continue the expansion and growth of Ignition PR in the new decade with TV and live event production projects.

