Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Someone should inform Trick Daddy his name really doesn’t ring that many bells anymore.

Trick Daddy is once again the subject of social media chatter after video footage of himself in an altercation with a woman outside of a Miami club began making its rounds on social media on Monday (July.13). According to the op VladTV, witnesses on the scene Trick Daddy got upset when the woman refused to hang out with him after he allegedly footed the bill for them to get in the club.

In the clip, he can be heard saying to the woman, “You wanna go viral, touch me,” and then grabs her wrist. The woman responds, “Who are you?” and then appears to take a swing at the Miami native with him swinging back at her, and that’s where the video ends.

The 46-year-old Florida rapper was once one of Hip-Hop’s hottest acts thanks to songs like “Nann,” “Take It to da House,” and “I’m A Thug.” With his rap career not nearly as relevant, he moonlights as a radio host alongside his Slip-N-Slide partner Trina whom he also stars alongside on Love & Hip Miami on VH1.

He can also be regularly seen on “the blogs” as they love to say on the Mona Scott-Young reality shows for either being arrested while under the influence of booger sugar (cocaine) and getting into social media fights with Beyoncé’s fans after ridiculously claiming she can’t sing.

Trick Daddy has yet to issue any response about the altercation, but he might want to get ahead of it very quickly because the optics don’t look good at all.

We won’t be shocked if this incident finds its way onto a new season of Love & Hip Hop: Miami.

—

Photo: John Parra / Getty

Trick Daddy Caught On Video Grabbing Woman Outside Miami Club Who Didn’t Want To Hang With Him was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: