DMX’s Death Confirmed To Be Caused By Cocaine-Induced Heart Attack

Details surrounding the death of rap icon DMX have been pretty guarded since his passing on April 9, 2021, but now it looks like the actual reason that led to his fatal end has officially become public knowledge.

Vulture reports by way of the Westchester County medical examiner’s office that DMX died as a result of a cocaine-induced heart attack that caused a lack of blood circulation to his brain. “It was cardiac arrest for a period of time, so there was no circulation to the brain,” the source told Vulture exclusively, doubling down further that cocaine use “caused this chain of events.”

Here’s more info that confirms X’s past vices unfortunately got the best of him, via Vulture:

“An analysis of Simmons’s urine showed the presence of cocaine. The medical examiner’s office did not perform an autopsy, as they had determined the cause of death based upon documentation furnished by medical professionals and police, the source said.

The source explained that someone had called for emergency help at 10:03 p.m. on April 2, and paramedics were dispatched one minute later. They arrived on the scene at 10:09 p.m. and started trying to revive Simmons at 10:10. There was about a 30-to-40-minute interval between the arrival of paramedics and Simmons’s arrival at the hospital. Although his heart was revived at one point and there was a pulse, his brain was already dead.”

The hospital also said, “His death literally happened immediately because the brain was dead,” and explained that days on the ventilator may have been in vain because, in their words, “He never woke up from [a] coma.”

It goes without saying that nothing in this report changes the fact that DMX will be sorely missed and his death will forever feel like a premature loss to the hip-hop community.

Rest well forever, X.

