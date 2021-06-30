Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Jaimesha aka ThatGirlJayCole shared with the world that her baby boy is on the way! This will be the comedian’s first child with “Campaign” clothing line business owner Leek Sneed. Two elites in the DMV social life, the couple refers to each other as best friends and their connection is clear through the photos and videos at their gender reveal.

We’ve been proud of Jaimesha’s growth over the years, from being casted on Wild-n-Out to being mentioned by Beyoncé, we’ve had front seats to her rise to fame. We want to send a big congrats to the couple on their bundle of joy! Watch the video below on how JayCole spoke her Beyoncé moment into existence.

Jaimesha Thomas aka ThatGirlJayCole Reveals Her Baby Boy Is On The Way was originally published on kysdc.com