Heartbreaking: Houston Woman Shot & Killed After Dropping Her Son Off At Naval Academy

A Houston mother was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting at her hotel Tuesday (June 29), hours after she dropped her son off at the Naval Academy for college.

Michelle Cummings, 57, was an innocent bystander during the shooting. She was sitting in the patio area of the hotel when she was struck by gunfire. EMTs attempted to perform life-saving measures on Cummings but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her son, a former football player at Westfield High School, committed to the Naval Academy. Spring ISD released a statement offering their condolences to the Cummings’ family.

“We are devastated to hear about the passing of Michelle Cummings,” the statement began. “Ms. Cummings was a very engaged parent at Westfield High School where her son Leonard “Trey” Cummings III graduated in 2020. She served in 2019-20 as the president of the Westfield High School Football Booster Club and was always ready to support our student athletes. Our hearts and prayers go out to the Cummings family during this time of sorrow.”

The Superintendent of the Naval Academy Vice Administrator Sean Buck offered his condolences as well.

“As members of our Naval Academy family, we will do all that we can to support Leonard, his father and the entire Cummings family during this unfathomable time,” Buck said. “My wife, Joanne, and I, on behalf of all of us here in Annapolis, offer our deepest sympathies.”

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley released the following statement:

“There is no circumstance where this can be tolerated. My sympathies go out to the family. We are focused on getting guns off the street but it only takes one criminal with a gun for the results to be tragic. This was a horrific outcome for the kind of everyday gun violence that many cities across America see. Annapolis is sadly not immune.

We have deployed our crisis intervention team to assist the victim’s family. Police Chief Jackson is updating me regularly on the status and every resource is being deployed to solve this case. The perpetrator will be found and held to account.”

There’s a GoFundMe set up to assist the Cummings family following this senseless tragedy. The Radio One Houston family offers its sincere condolences to the Cummings family in their time of need.

