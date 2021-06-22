Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Senator Ron Johnson is being called to the carpet by Russ Parr for being a hypocrite! Just last year he blocked Juneteenth from being celebrated as an official holiday in Wisconsin. Now this year he’s being accused of jumping on the Juneteenth bandwagon and still got booed! Watch the #RussRant below!

Russ Rant: Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson Is A Hypocrite [WATCH] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

