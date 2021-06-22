We Did It Joe: Showtime Renews ‘Ziwe’ For Its Biggest Season Yet

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Writer and comedian Ziwe’s self-titled Showtime series has been renewed for its second season. The show features a mix of musical numbers, interviews with a variety of people, and sketches that challenge the word’s discomfort with race, politics and other cultural issues.

Ziwe began her comedy career as an intern for Comedy Central, and a year later she began writing for The Onion and The Rundown with Robin Thede. She continued climbing the comedic ladder as a writer on the show Desus and Mero in 2019. Though she is fairly new to the industry, in the words of a Forbes reviewer, she has the “confidence of an old comedy pro.”

The writer and host’s comedic chops have certainly carried her through the first successful season of her show Ziwe, which debuted in May and ran until June 13 on the network. Her guests have spanned from author Fran Lebowitz, politicians Andrew Yang and Stacey Abrams.

The show’s hilarious take on politics and culture has fans craving more, and fortunately fans of the show are in luck. Showtime has ordered 12 episodes of the late night variety show, which is set to be split into two installments. With only six episodes in the first season, this is a huge win for the young comedian and personality. Ziwe speaks about the future of the show, hoping to add more industry professionals and celebrities to her entertaining sketch show.

The first season is available now on Showtime and Hulu. Catch up before the next season!

