Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Alexandria Police announced Tuesday that they’re investigating more than 60 vehicle break-ins that occurred last week in the West End area.

From June 14 to June 15, 2021, officers were called to investigate larcenies from vehicles in eleven locations in the West End. More than sixty vehicles were broken into in the overnight hours. The report continues saying that the suspect(s) broke the window, then went through the vehicle. In some cases, wallets, keys, money, and other personal items were taken.

Predicting when a break-in will occur isn’t always possible but below are steps to take to minimize the risk of it happening to you.

Always lock your vehicle.

Never leave anything of value in your vehicle, including wallets, keys, money, laptops and tablets, cell phones, jewelry, or weapons.

Avoid leaving your vehicle parked in one place for an extended period.

Be aware of your surroundings. If you “See Something, Say Something.”

If you have any information please call 911 or the Alexandria Police Department’s non-emergency number 703.746.4444 to report any suspicious behavior.

MORE DMV NEWS:

Investigation Underway of Over 60 Car Break-Ins In Alexandria was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: