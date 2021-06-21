Scam Likely: FBI Reveals 10 States With Most Victims Of Online Fraud

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

With web shopping, web romances and digital communication becoming more commonplace, an increasing number of consumers are falling victim to online scams. In fact, a recent report by the FBI reveals that reports of internet crimes soared in 2020, up nearly 70% when compared to the previous year.

|| RELATED: What Are Slider Crimes And Why Are Thieves Taking Advantage ||

|| RELATED: Texas Woman Accused Of Splurging On Luxury Homes In $3.6M PPP Scam||

According to the FBI’s findings, “The top three crimes reported by victims in 2020 were phishing scams, non-payment/non-delivery scams, and extortion. Victims lost the most money to business email compromise scams, romance and confidence schemes, and investment fraud. Notably, 2020 saw the emergence of scams exploiting the COVID-19 pandemic. The IC3 received over 28,500 complaints related to COVID-19, with fraudsters targeting both businesses and individuals.”

Phishing scams bait unwitting victims into clicking a link that appears to be from a legitimate source. Clicking a fake link that seems to be from your bank or job, for example, can give scammers access to sensitive information that may be later used for a variety of fraudulent activity.Non-payment/non-delivery scams are just that: A purchaser pays for an item in good faith, but never receives the product. Romance scams play on the vulnerability of those searching for that special someone online. Data shows older Americans are most susceptible to these instances of theft: In 2020 alone, senior citizens lost nearly $1 billion in the digital space. “Romance scams occur when a criminal adopts a fake online identity to gain a victim’s affection and confidence,” the FBI said. “Often, the scammer will utilize religion to garner trust with the victim. The scammer uses the illusion of a romantic or close relationship to manipulate and/or steal from the victim. The criminals who carry out Romance scams are experts at what they do and will seem genuine, caring, and believable.”

According to the FBI’s most recent Internet Crime Report, these states lead the nation in victims of online scams:

Florida

California

New York

Texas

Illinois

New Jersey

Maryland

Pennsylvania

Nevada

Washington

Despite the rise in internet crimes with financial motive, the FBI says they have dedicated much time to thwarting the efforts of online scammers.

“With our dedicated resources focused on recovering funds and preventing further victimization, we are better

aligned to confront the unique challenges faced in cyberspace.” The report stated.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Here's How Your Favorite Famous Dads Celebrated Father's Day 20 photos Launch gallery Here's How Your Favorite Famous Dads Celebrated Father's Day 1. Will Smith Kicked It With His Kids Trey, Willow & Jaden 1 of 20 2. Kevin Hart Sent Out Major Father's Day Love 2 of 20 3. Nas Saluted A Fallen Father & Friend 3 of 20 4. Diddy Flexed With An Old School Cut 4 of 20 5. Dave East Shared A Throwback Pic Of His OG 5 of 20 6. Swizz Posted A Clip with His Son & The Late DMX 6 of 20 7. T.I. Couldn't Be Prouder of His Son Domani Harris 7 of 20 8. Offset Got Some Very Loving Cards from His Children 8 of 20 9. 50 kicked it with his youngest son, Sire Jackson 9 of 20 10. John Legend Got A Wonderful Suprise 10 of 20 11. The Game Got a Fresh Bouquet 11 of 20 12. Bow Wow Took his Daughter, Shai Moss, to the 'Fast 9' Premiere Friday 12 of 20 13. Fetty Wap Made An Adorable Mess With His Baby Girl 13 of 20 14. Snoop Saluted All the Dads Doing their Duty 14 of 20 15. 'This Is Us' Actor Sterling K. Brown Shared A Post of His Beautiful Kids 15 of 20 16. Ludacris Offered Powerful Words On Family 16 of 20 17. Iman Shumpert Uploaded A Clip Of His Family Show 'Teyana & Iman' 17 of 20 18. Our Forever President Barack Obama Highlighted A Worthy Cause 18 of 20 19. Chance The Rapper Thanked His Father 19 of 20 20. Actor Lance Gross & Fam Went on a Whirlwind Adventure 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading Here’s How Your Favorite Famous Dads Celebrated Father’s Day Here's How Your Favorite Famous Dads Celebrated Father's Day [caption id="attachment_4134625" align="aligncenter" width="683"] Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty[/caption] After a number of colorful Juneteenth events took over the nation on Saturday, the weekend celebrations continued as Father's Day images flooded the web. Some chose to step out and spend the day amongst the people, while other dads opted to keep things close to home - cherishing the love and admiration that can only be experienced amongst family. Will Smith, Barack Obama and Nas were just a few personalities from the world of entertainment to share what Father's Day means to them. Check out the gallery to see how some of your favorite celebs spent their special day.

Scam Likely: FBI Reveals 10 States With Most Victims Of Online Fraud was originally published on wzakcleveland.com