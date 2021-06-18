Report: Chauncey Billups Possible Front Runner For Washington Wizards’ New Head Coach

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

With Scott Brooks departure from the Washington Wizards, the search for the head coach started immediately. But DC isn’t the only city on the hunt. The New Orleans Pelicans, the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks are amongst the other teams forming a new coaching core, so the Wizards’ front office must set this franchise apart from everyone else.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski multiple teams are expressing interest in Clippers assistant coach Chauncey Billups. The Wizards are added onto the Billups possibility list along with the Celtics, Pelicans and Trail Blazers. Billups is still new to the coaching world but had a very successful NBA career as a player and 2004 champion with the Detroit Pistons. He has been a part of the Clippers coaching staff for a year and has received praise for the work he’s done helping Paul George and Kawhi Leonard take on more playmaking responsibilities.

If his path leads him to D.C., having two dynamic All-Stars in Russell Westbrook & Bradley Beal along with his fresh voice and championship experience, the wizards momentum will definitely continue going into next season. Checkout what the ladies of the Triple W Podcast had to say about the future for the Wizards in the video below…

