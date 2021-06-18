Here’s Where You Can Celebrate Juneteenth In Baltimore

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. To celebrate, there are several events being held in and around Baltimore on June 19th. We complied a list of them below.

Juneteenth Popup

What: Black Bells Boutique presents Black Wall Street. Black Businesses coming together to network and introduce their business to the community.

Where: Hanover Cross Street, 101 W Cross St. Baltimore, MD

When: June 19th, 12 PM – 5 PM

Cost: Free

Juneteenth Virtual Celebration

What: The Randallstown NAACP will host a Juneteenth virtual celebration featuring speakers, scholarship recipients, drum performance, song performance and health education.

Where: Online

When: June 19th, 1:30 PM – 2:45 PM

Cost: Free

Juneteenth Open Air Celebration

What: The National Great Blacks In Wax Museum is hosting a Juneteenth celebration. This year’s theme is the power of an education.

Where: 1601-03 E. North Ave Baltimore, MD

When: June 19th, 12 PM – 6 PM

Cost: Free

Juneteenth at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum

What: The Reginald F. Lewis Museum is hosting various events to celebrate Juneteenth.

Where: 830 E Pratt St Baltimore, MD

When: June 19th

Cost: Free – $6

The Reservoir Hill Association Presents Juneteenth

What: The Reservoir Hill Community’s Juneteenth Celebration will engage neighbors, harness hope and foster communication to support the healing journey as we commemorate the end of slavery, reflect on the current state of Black America and envision future freedoms. There will be food and merch vendors, a basketball tournament, children’s village and more!

Where: 2411 Linden Ave Baltimore, MD

When: June 19th, 10:30 AM – 4:30 PM

Cost: Free

Juneteenth Pop-Up Shop & Celebration

What: Celebrate the REPEAT ANNOUNCEMENT of EMANCIPATION known as JUNETEENTH! LIVE PERFORMANCES, SHOPPING with a unique and diverse group of BLACK-OWNED eclectic boutiques featuring custom designed jewelry, clothing, glassware, bath and body pamperings, adult edibles and beverages, gourmet cuisine & desserts, raw juices, tarot card readings, and MORE! Fellowship, relax, enjoy the positive energy, good vibes and FREEDOM!

Where: 4402 Adelle Ter, Baltimore, MD

When: June 19th, 3 PM – 7 PM

Cost: Free

Juneteenth Celebration

What: Come enjoy local vendors, live music, free raffle and much more! There will be fireworks at the end of the night.

Where: 3545 Cliftmont Ave Baltimore, MD

When: June 19th, 2 PM – 8 PM

Cost: Free

City Of Gods Presents 2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration

What: Come enjoy local vendors, speakers, food and drinks.

Where: 1118 Hollins St Baltimore, MD

When: June 19th, 4 PM – 8 PM

Cost: Free

The Historic East Towson Juneteeth Music Festival

What: The festival is a celebration of the history and culture of Historic East Towson, one of the region’s oldest African American communities.

Where: 411 East Pennsylvania Ave Towson, MD

When: June 19th, 12 PM – 6 PM

Cost: $35

Juneteenth Yoga Fundraiser

What: Merritt Clubs – Canton will be hosting an early morning yoga class on our rooftop to raise money in honor of Juneteenth. This one-hour vinyasa class will be taught by instructor Jermain and is open to people in all skill levels of yoga.

Where: 3401 Boston Street Baltimore, MD

When: June 19th, 8 AM – 9 AM

Cost: $10

