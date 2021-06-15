Ovia Health Is Strengthening Fertility And Pregnancy For Women Of Color

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Although the lack of health equity involving Black women has evolved over the past years, disparities are still prevalent. Studies show that black women are still more likely to receive inadequate healthcare due to race and socioeconomic status. However, one health platform is taking the initiative to rectify this injustice.

Ovia Health is the leading digital platform for women (specially targeting women of color) and families. Ovia provides support for fertility, pregnancy, and parenting. The health platform offers a variety of resources that encourage women to be empowered and proactive when it comes to their health and family’s health. Through its apps (Ovia Fertility, Ovia Pregnancy, and Ovia Parenting), Ovia has provided millions of women with the tools that have led them to live healthier lives through personalized guidance, support, and coaching.

Various studies conducted through Ovia Health prove its serviceability to our community. For example, Ovia selected a sample of postpartum women to take the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale (EPDS) mental health screener either pre-pandemic (January 1, 2019 – February 29, 2020) or during the pandemic (March 1, 2020 – March 1, 2021). The results of the study revealed the greatest increase in scores and suicidal ideation occurred among women aged 35-39, in the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) community (especially Black mothers) and in first-time mothers. Ovia’s CEO, Paris Wallace, understands the results of this study and can relate to the needs of women of color in the healthcare realm being that he is African American. He wholeheartedly believes in the mission of Ovia Health and welcomes backing from similar organizations to continue this much needed health mission for women of color. He said, “The systemic racism creating health and healthcare disparities has raised the need for telehealth among Black patients during the pandemic. Ovia is dedicated to the pursuit of health and well-being for women of color around the world. The road ahead is long and challenging. I invite any and all peers and organizations of all sizes to help us create a roadmap for a better future and provide much-needed support to women of color.”

If you are looking to start a family, expecting a baby in the near future, or going through the ebb and flows of parenting, Ovia Health possesses the tools you need. To encourage a seamless fertility, pregnancy, and parenting journey, it provides its members with the world’s largest reproductive and family health data set, leading clinical research with 35+ peer-reviewed publications, and partnerships with leading national institutions and research organizations to name a few perks. For more information on Ovia Health, visit Ovia Health. Or learn more about their apps, here.

