News
HomeNews

Darnella Frazier, Teen Who Filmed George Floyd’s Murder, Awarded Pulitzer Prize Special Citation

Frazier was recognized for her bravery in capturing video of Floyd's death at the hands of police

Majic Listen Live Banner
Majic 102.3/92.7
CLOSE
darnella frazier

Source: Darnella Frazier / Instagram

On Friday (June 11), Darnella Frazier, the teenager who filmed the video of George Floyd‘s murder at the hands of Minneapolis police, was awarded a 2021 Pulitzer Prize Special Citation.

The board selected Frazier “for courageously recording the murder of George Floyd, a video that spurred protests against police brutality around the world, highlighting the crucial role of citizens in journalists’ quest for truth and justice.”

|| RELATED: I’m Not Who I Used To Be: Darnella Frazier Reflects One Year Later ||

|| RELATED: Tensions Spark After Minneapolis Officials Move To Clear George Floyd Square ||

Frazier was 17 years old when she recorded Derek Chauvin and other officers restraining Floyd on the ground. Her cell phone footage of the fatal encounter helped change the narrative surrounding Floyd’s death and sparked a wave of protests around the world.

On the one year anniversary of Floyd’s death, Frazier said the events she witnessed that day have forever changed the way she views the world.

“This is my truth.” She captioned the post. “1 year anniversary. Rest in peace to George Floyd.”

 

“A year ago today I witnessed a murder,” she began. The victim’s name was George Floyd. Although this wasn’t the first time, I’ve seen black men get killed at the hands of police, this is the first time I witnessed it happen in front of me. Right in front of my eyes, a few feet away. I didn’t know this man from a can of paint, but I knew his life mattered. I knew that he was in pain. I knew that he was another Black man in danger with no power.”

Frazier continues on the path toward her own healing. The teen has dealt with anxiety attacks, bouts of depression and the deterioration of her mental health since that fateful day. Some even went so far as to attack the teen for not doing more to assist Floyd as he struggled for breath.

“I am 18 now and I still hold the weight and trauma of what I witnessed a year ago. It’s a little easier now, but I’m not who I used to be,” she wrote.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Array

The Magic of Josephine Baker & 10 Black Women Who Changed Hollywood Forever

10 photos Launch gallery

The Magic of Josephine Baker & 10 Black Women Who Changed Hollywood Forever

Continue reading The Magic of Josephine Baker & 10 Black Women Who Changed Hollywood Forever

The Magic of Josephine Baker & 10 Black Women Who Changed Hollywood Forever

[caption id="attachment_4128711" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: WENN.com / WENN[/caption] Born on this day in 1906, Josephine Baker was the first Black woman to star in a major motion picture. Her 1934 film, Zouzou, was filmed at the Joinville Studios in Paris, with sets designed by the art directors Lazare Meerson and Alexandre Trauner. Its release set the stage for Baker and other women of her day to lead theatrical releases. || RELATED: Regina King Discovers She’s Rumored To Direct The New Black Superman Film || || RELATED: Savage X Fenty Launch Their First Ever Pride Capsule Collection || A star of screen, stage and a noted singer, Baker's role as an activist cannot be overlooked. During the 1950s and 1960s, she fought for civil rights in the United States. Surely the day will come when color means nothing more than the skin tone, when religion is seen uniquely as a way to speak one's soul, when birth places have the weight of a throw of the dice and all men are born free, when understanding breeds love and brotherhood. - Josephine Baker Today we highlight Black women who took the world by storm, broke records and opened doors for a generation of aspiring creatives through their contributions to the arts.

Darnella Frazier, Teen Who Filmed George Floyd’s Murder, Awarded Pulitzer Prize Special Citation  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

Russ Parr’s Everyday Grocery Giveaway
Galleries
Photos
Close