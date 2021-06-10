Eva Marcille Dishes On Her Skincare Routine & Boho Chic Style

Eva Marcille donned over $2 million dollars in jewelry for our “Confidence” issue photoshoot. Nevertheless, when it comes to everyday fashion, Marcille loves affordability.

“My favorite company that I shop and wear every day is Free People. That’s my jam. Free People is affordable and I’m frugal. Their clothes are flowy, they’re comfortable. They never go out of style for me.”

Marcille also enjoys wearing emerging designers and supporting Black-owned brands. She pays homage to both Misa Hylton and Dapper Dan, staples not only in the Black fashion community, but also the industry as a whole.

She emphasizes, “Misa Hylton and her new collection—she’s killing the game. She was amazing when I was in high school and she is amazing now. She’s been able to transcend time, keep up with forecasting fashion, and make the best collaborations.” With Dapper Dan, it’s not only his dynamic designs for Gucci that she finds impressive. She raves, “It’s his unapologetic Blackness in the middle of a large white corporation. I live!”

While aging can be hard for some women, Marcille seems to lean into it—choosing comfort first. Her current go-to ensemble isn’t a maxi dress or layers. Marcille reveals, “I have this oversized jogging suit from Billionaire Boys Club. It has the most amazing fabric. I literally wear it at least once a week.” Covid-19 has further shifted Marcille’s fashion choices—trading in her heels for Crocs, she divulges, “It’s very hard to get me in anything besides flats or sneakers. Zoom calls allow us to be glam up top and comfy down bottom.”

She is all about skincare, educating that, “A good skincare routine is exactly that—a routine. Make sure you practice it daily.” Marcille doesn’t succumb to a 10-step skincare process or even overly expensive products. She prefers to keep it simple with easy to adopt techniques. She shares, “I do not go to sleep with makeup on ever. I make sure I wash my face every single morning and early evening. I only wear makeup when I absolutely have to.”

As spokesperson for Urban Skin Rx, Marcille is a longtime consumer of the brand. “I swear by the Even Tone Cleansing Bar and the tea tree moisturizer.” When looking for options to fight insomnia and joint pain, she discovered the multiple uses of CBD as well as its beauty benefits, which led her to launch her own CBD beauty brand, cEVAd. CBD is a great anti-inflammatory and an option for individuals with sensitive skin. Marcille is not new to the magical and beneficial world of marijuana sharing that she’s a “huge fan of the plant.” She explains, “I have always had a positive relationship with marijuana. Being from liberal California and having a liberal family, it has never been considered something negative in my family. Like all things, it has to be done in moderation. But the medicinal properties in marijuana are life changing.”

