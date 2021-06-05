Robert De Niro Tried to Hook Up with Whitney Houston, But Wasn’t Successful

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

It’s no secret that a lot of men had wanted to meet up with Whitney Houston before she married Bobby Brown. It’s also no secret that Robert De Niro has always “had a thing for Black women.”

De Niro has been with Naomi Campbell, Toukie Smith and was married to Diahnne Abbott and later to Grace Hightower. The last three are with whom he has had a total of six children.

Now there’s an interview Houston did with Byron Allen on his talk show in 1990 that has made a comeback online. One of the subjects mentioned was De Niro trying to meet up with the iconic singer.

Needless to say, “it appears she wasn’t having it” despite repeated attempts.

So what did Houston have to say about DeNiro.

From EURweb:

Byron Allen: What is the story here. I hear Robert De Niro was following you all over the world. Whitney Houston: Hmm All the way to London. I think he was there already and he sent me flowers and everything. He’s been on my case, he’d been sweating me for a little while. Byron Allen: He was chasing this woman. Whitney Houston: And it was so funny because he called me the night at Carnegie Hall. When I got off stage, he wanted to talk to me that night. Byron Allen: So you had me, Eddie Murphy and Robert De Niro looking for you at Carnegie Hall. Whitney: Lord have mercy, I’m so popular, I can’t stand it. Yeah, he called me that night. He was a little bit shy so he didn’t want to come to the show. He shies away from the public eye. But since then, he had sending me flowers and he wanted to get to know me better. Yeah, right. But he’s going with Toukie. Toukie Smith.

Here’s Houston’s entire interview with Allen below (the discussion on De Niro starts at 3:34):

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of Raymond Boyd and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Adriana M. Barraza and WENN

Video Courtesy of YouTube and EURweb

