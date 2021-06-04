Producer Dame Grease Says He Has 50+ DMX Unreleased Songs [Video]

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

One of the most important architects to the DMX catalog has a trick up his sleep. Producer Dame Grease has announced he is sitting on 50 or so songs that he recorded with the late great MC.

As spotted on Complex the Harlem, New York native dropped a bomb on Hip-Hop fans earlier this week. On Thursday, June 3 he shared that he has a healthy stash of material that he recorded with Dark Man X while he was still was with us. “Yall Ready? @dmx #Amen Produced By @damegrease129,” he wrote. “I’ll give the masters to @defjam only … New album coming! The legacy continue. The Passion and Soul Recorded at my house with 50 more songs!”

While Swizz Beatz is largely associated with crafting DMX’s best work Dame Grease was responsible for producing the “Bath Salts” classic debut album It’s Dark And Hell Is Hot. Not only did he produce the first single “Get At Me Dog” but also “How’s It Goin’ Down,” “Stop Being Greedy,” “N***az Done Started Something” and “Let Me Fly”.

Last week DMX’s posthumous album Exodus was released featuring verses from the likes of Snoop Dogg, Benny The Butcher, Nas and Jay-Z. Ironically Dame Grease did not contribute to any of the songs. You can watch his announcement below.

