Maryland Set To Close Mass Vaccination Sites

Official flag of the State of Maryland

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

The state of Maryland will begin shutting down its mass vaccination sites.

M&T Banks Stadium will give its final second dose shot on July 2.

“I said our goal was to put ourselves out of business at these mass vaccination sites, and as one of the most vaccinated states in the country, we are now approaching that point,” Gov. Larry Hogan said. “We have already begun shifting some of these resources to our mobile clinics and community-based activities as we continue in our mission to make sure no arm is left behind.”

The focus will now move to mobile vaccinations and smaller community vaccination sites. People will still be able to receive the vaccine at pharmacies and doctor’s offices.

The mass vaccination sites will remain appointment-free while open.

