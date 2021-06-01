Bingeworthy: Everything Leaving & Coming To Netflix In June 2021

Arts & Entertainment
Hip hop star DMX is fast becoming a movie action star as well his latest film Cradle 2 The Grave fea

Outside is finally opening up again…for those who’ve successfully gotten their vaccines.

But, if you’ve noticed, apps that are essential to enjoying your social life, like Uber and Airbnb, are way more expensive than we remember them to back in 2019, so Netflix is still your best friend.

So, if you’ve gotten more comfortable with staying inside or are trying to stack your paper, Netflix and Chilling in 2021 can still be your vibe. But before you make those plans, we’ve got you covered with a bunch of titles that are leaving the service in June and what’s arriving.

Some of the gems leaving the platform include the entire Back To The Future Trilogy and Scarface. But don’t worry, other classics are taking their place like Cradle 2 The Grave, The Big Lebowski, and Love Jones. Peep the entire list below to see if any of your favorite –or titles you’ve been meaning to watch– will be making their appearance.

 

Leaving Netflix In June 2021

June 1

Alone: Season 6

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2

June 4

Hannibal: Seasons 1-3

June 6

Searching for Bobby Fischer

June 9

Portlandia: Seasons 1-8

June 17

Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers

June 21

Dark Skies

June 26

The Secret Life of Pets 2

June 27

20th Century Women

Tales of the City (1993): Season 1

June 28

Bratz: The Movie

June 30

30 Minutes or Less

A Bridge Too Far

Acts of Violence

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Bonnie and Clyde

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Enter the Dragon

Fiddler on the Roof

From Paris with Love

Gothika

Immortals

Invictus

Jason X

Leprechaun

Scarface

Tayo the Little Bus: Seasons 2-3

The Accountant of Auschwitz

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The Land Before Time

Coming To Netflix In June 2021

June 1

 

Abduction

The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1

American Outlaws

Bad Teacher

The Best Man

The Big Lebowski

Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know

CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play

Cradle 2 the Grave

Flipped

Fools Rush In

Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3

I Am Sam

Love Jones

Million Dollar Baby

Ninja Assassin

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen

Stand by Me

Starsky & Hutch

Streets of Fire

Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme

Swordfish

The Wedding Guest

What Women Want

The Wind

June 2

Alone: Season 7

Carnaval

Kim’s Convenience: Season 5

2 Hearts

June 3

Alan Saldaña: Locked Up

Creator’s File: GOLD

Dancing Queens

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2

Summertime: Season 2

June 4

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet

Feel Good: Season 2

Sweet Tooth

Trippin’ with the Kandasamys

Xtreme

June 5

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats

June 7

Vampire Academy

June 9

Awake

Fresh, Fried & Crispy

L.A.’s Finest: Season 2

Tragic Jungle

June 10

Camellia Sisters

Locombianos

A Haunted House 2

June 11

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2

Lupin: Part 2

Skater Girl

Trese

Wish Dragon

June 13

The Devil Below

Picture a Scientist

June 14

Elite Short Stories

June 15

FTA

Let’s Eat

Life of Crime

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

Rhyme Time Town: Season 2

Sir! No Sir!

Unwind Your Mind

Workin’ Moms: Season 5

June 16

Lowriders

Penguin Town

Silver Skates

June 17

Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens

Black Summer: Season 2

The Gift: Season 3

Hospital Playlist: Season 2

Katla

Silver Linings Playbook

June 18

Elite: Season 4

Fatherhood

A Family

Jagame Thandhiram

The Rational Life

So Not Worth It

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals

June 19

Nevertheless

June 22

This Is Pop

June 23

Good on Paper

The House of Flowers: The Movie

Murder by the Coast

Too Hot to Handle: Season 2

June 24

Godzilla Singular Point

Jiva!

The Naked Director: Season 2

The Seventh Day

Sisters on Track

June 25

The A List: Season 2

The Ice Road

Sex/Life

Ray

June 26

Wonder Boy

June 28

Killing Them Softly

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement

June 29

StarBeam: Season 4

June 30

America: The Motion Picture

Lying and Stealing

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork

