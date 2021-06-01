“These Hands Work”: Bradley Beal Responds To Recent Fan Incidents At NBA Arenas

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

NBA fans are straight out of control.

The most recent flagrancy we saw amid the 2020-21 NBA Playoffs was when a fan at Game 4 of the Philadelphia-Washington playoff series at the Wizards’ Capital One Arena ran onto the court to slap the backboard and was tackled by a security guard with 3:40 left in the third quarter.

Thankfully, the Wizards acted swiftly, with a fitting punishment.

“During this evening’s game, a fan was apprehended by Capital One Arena Special Police after attempting to breach the court. He will be banned from the arena, and charges are being pursued with DC MPD,” the Wizards said in a statement.

Despite all the recent attacks on NBA players, longtime Wizard Bradley Beal made it known that he’s not afraid of any game-goer stepping to him after being asked during Game 4’s post-game press conference about safety.

“I don’t feel less safe because I know no fan would try me individually. I mean, you can throw anything at me, but you’re not going to approach me and try nothing. I know that,” Beal said. “I wouldn’t say less safe. I don’t want to use my hood slang, but these hands work.”Since the playoffs have begun, Atlanta Hawks sharpshooter Trae Young was spat upon by a New York Knicks fan, a Philly 76ers fan dumped a bucket of popcorn on Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook. Last year’s Rookie of the Year, Memphis Grizzlies high-flyer Ja Morant even saw his family endure racist taunts during a playoff game against the Utah Jazz, and a water bottle was thrown at Kyrie Irving. While fans may have forgotten what it’s like to handle their intense fandom in public, it’s time for them to act like adults and respect the athletes.

