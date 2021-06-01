Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

New York rapper, Jay-Z is opening up about what it is like to be a #girldad. During the rapper’s sit down on HBO’s “The Shop: Uninterrupted” with Lebron James and Maverick Carter, the “ 99 Problems” rapper revealed he decided to lean how to swim for his daughter Blue Ivy.

“It’s amazing. It’s a very grounding thing… I didn’t learn how to swim until Blue was born,” shared Jay. “ There goes everything you need to know. This is a metaphor for our relationship. If she ever fell in the water and I couldn’t get her, I couldn’t even fathom that thought. I gotta learn who to swim. That’s it. That was the beginning of our relationship.”

That is what I call a #GIRLDAD.

Jay-Z Reveals He Learned How To Swim After Blue Ivy Was Born was originally published on kysdc.com

