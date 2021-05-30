Recreate This Simple Day To Night Memorial Day Weekend Makeup Tutorial With Celebrity MUA Anika Stewart

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Memorial Day Weekend is always a vibe and is usually jam-packed with barbecues, day parties, kick-backs, and memorable nights out on the town. Trying to figure out different day and night looks might feel a little stressful especially with so many different events on your itinerary so you might be thinking of a way to simplify your makeup routine to one that’s perfect for both the daytime and the night. Luckily for us, popular celebrity YouTube makeup artist Anika Stewart has a simple day-to-night makeup tutorial that’s perfect for any Memorial Day Weekend event and will have you feeling refreshed by day and glamourous by night.

Check out the simple routine below!

Day Look

As always, start with a freshly washed and moisturized face. Next, since we’re going for a refreshed look, shape your brows using a clear brow gel from Benefit and a brow pencil of your choice to draw in any hairs that might be missing. Use concealer to cover any dark spots or discoloration and make your cheekbones shimmer using the MAC Mineralized Skin Finishing Powder and a cream blush around the cheek area to add color. Using the Denesa Myriks Evolution Powder, contour and bronze your face before finishing up the eyes and lips. Prep lashes using L’Oreal Voluminous Lash Primer and while that dries, achieve the perfect winged eyeliner by starting from the outer corner of the eyes and giving your liner a slight flick up as you continue drawing. Finish your lashes using your favorite mascara, apply your favorite lip gloss and voila, you’ve achieved a super easy Memorial Day look that’s perfect for any barbeque or day party!

Night Look

Transitioning this look into a nighttime glam is super simple as the first thing you want to do is extend your winged eyeliner by exaggerating the line and extending the flick. Grab your favorite pair of false lashes and apply them evenly to both eyes. Bump up the coverage on your face using the same prolonged concealer you used during the daytime to cover any blemishes or discoloration but this time, you’ll want to use a denser brush for max coverage. Grab a foundation brush to apply foundation and use your fingers to blend it in completely. Using the Denesa Myriks Evolution Powder again, blend everything together using a beauty brush, and finally, set the undereye with Hazel Nut powder from Fenty Beauty!

Check out the full tutorial below.

