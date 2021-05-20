Police: 66 Pounds Of Cocaine Found On Alabama Beach

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

If someone out there is looking for their 31 bricks that washed up on a beach in Alabama, rest assured, it is in safe hands. Police in Alabama say beachgoers stumbled across the 66 pounds of cocaine, wrapped in bundles, during a Monday night outing along the shore.

The massive find has a street value of $1.2 million, according to authorities.

|| RELATED: Alabama Rapper HoneyKomb Brazy Arrested for Gun & Drug Charges, Probation Violation ||

|| RELATED: Nicki Minaj Denies Allegations Of Cocaine Use After Fans She Was Sniffling On IG Live ||

Surprisingly, drugs washing up on the Gulf Coast isn’t all that rare: Local police said lost cocaine floats into their area about once a year – but they’ve never come across this much at one time.

The find was reportedly handed over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and will will undergo tests in a laboratory to see if any other drugs are present. So far, no one has come forward to claim the misplaced cocaine, and Gulf Shores public information officer Sgt. Jason Woodruff says it is unlikely they will ever find the source.

“Unfortunately, we do not,” Woodruff said when asked if police have any leads on the drugs’ origins. “Almost too many scenarios to even try to speculate. This may happen once every year, but we rarely get many answers.”

Following the find, area police kept lookout on the beach in case any more drugs happened to wash ashore.

Bob Marley Forever: 10 Rap and R&B Stars Who Sampled The Music Icon 10 photos Launch gallery Bob Marley Forever: 10 Rap and R&B Stars Who Sampled The Music Icon 1. Outkast Source:Getty 1 of 10 2. Tupac Shakur Source:Getty 2 of 10 3. Drake Source:Youtube 3 of 10 4. The Fugees 4 of 10 5. Public Enemy 5 of 10 6. The Migos Source:z1079 6 of 10 7. Stevie Wonder 7 of 10 8. Foxy Brown 8 of 10 9. Method Man & Redman Source:Getty 9 of 10 10. The Notorious B.I.G. Source:Getty 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Bob Marley Forever: 10 Rap and R&B Stars Who Sampled The Music Icon Bob Marley Forever: 10 Rap and R&B Stars Who Sampled The Music Icon [caption id="attachment_5077021" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: WENN / WENN[/caption] On May 11, 1981, the world lost music icon Bob Marley. Much more that a reggae star, Marley's music and legacy is one of peace, unity and love. During his short 36 years on Earth, Marley created art that stands the test of time. A statue was inaugurated next to the national stadium Jamaica to honor his work. In 2006, the New York City Department of Education co-named a portion of Church Avenue from Remsen Avenue to East 98th Street in Brooklyn "Bob Marley Boulevard." Even on the other side of the globe, his impact is hard to miss: In 2008, a statue of Marley was inaugurated in Banatski Sokolac, Serbia. 40 years to the day that Marley passed on, his music still continues to inspire new artists in interesting ways. Here are 10 artists who sampled the great Bob Marley's music.

The Latest:

Police: 66 Pounds Of Cocaine Found On Alabama Beach was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com