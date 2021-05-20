Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

The state health department has partnered with the Maryland Lottery to award $2 million in prize money to lucky vaccinated Marylanders.

Starting next Tuesday, the Maryland Lottery will randomly select a vaccinated Marylander every day for 40 days to award $40,000. On July 4, the 41st day, one vaccinated Marylander will receive $400,000.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Here’s how to make sure you’re eligible:

Be 18 years old or older

Get vaccinated

People who have been vaccinated before today’s announcement are eligible to win.

According to the Maryland Department of Health, there are more than 2.6 million Marylanders fully vaccinated.

See Also: Maryland Offering $100 To State Employees To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Source: CBS Baltimore

Maryland Giving Away $40K For 40 Days To Vaccinated Residents was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: