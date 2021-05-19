The DMV
DC Will Reopen Pools on May 29

People enjoy swimming at Charlton Lido and Lifestyle Club

Source: Phil Lewis/WENN / WENN

Many people in the D.C. area may be looking to get back in swimming pools with the nice weather and summer right around the corner. The District will reopen its pools and splash parks on Saturday, May 29.
The splash pads will be open daily between 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The pools will be open between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends before expanding to weekday operations on June 28. The pools are free for D.C. residents to use, and visitors from other jurisdictions are welcomed with a fee.
