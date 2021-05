ARE YOU TIRED OF BEING QUARANTINED? MISSING YOUR FRIENDS? READY FOR A WEEKEND GETAWAY? WMMJ HAS YOU COVERED WITH A CHANCE FOR YOU AND THREE OF YOUR BEST FRIENDS TO GET OUT OF CITY FOR A WEEKEND IN LAS VEGAS TO SEE BRUNO MARS PERFORM AT HIS VEGAS RESIDENCY.

REMEMBER WHAT HAPPENS IN VEGAS…..STAYS IN VEGAS UNLESS YOU INVITE THAT “FRIEND” THAT TALKS TOO MUCH…..ITS THE BRUNO MARS GETAWAY BROUGHT TO YOU BY ATLANTIC RECORDS AND WMMJ.

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: