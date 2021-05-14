Beware: Raccoon Attacks Child & Dog In Rockville, MD

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Law enforcement said a raccoon bit a dog and a child earlier this week.

The Rockville City Police Department said the raccoon attacked and bit a dog near College Gardens Park, and then later in the morning about 11 a.m. a child was bitten in Kinship Park.

Law enforcement asked the community to be on the lookout for the animal. Anyone who sees a raccoon acting aggressively should leave the scene and call 911 immediately.

Source: ABC 7 News

