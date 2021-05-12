Monica Has a New ‘Commitment’, Hosting “Infamy: When Fame Turns Deadly”

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

CODE RED there is a NEW MONICA !!

We have been watching College Park, GA, native Monica grow from the teenage ‘Miss Thang’ busting her way onto the music scene in 1995 to becoming a Grammy Award winning artist to a mother of three beautiful children, to reality television star all the while still putting out new music which adds up to 8 studio albums. Now it’s 2021 and Monica is (can you believe this) 40 years old and a member of her family business in Atlanta, Monica’s maturations cease to amaze us. What more can Monica possible do? How about hosting a new true crime series on television.

The now very multifaceted, Monica, has been given the nod for a new gig, hosting VH1’s new true crime series titled “Infamy: When Fame Turns Deadly” a 8 episode series that will.

“explores celebrity cases where notoriety and fame turn fatal,” according to the network’s description. “Each episode unravels the mystery and the motives behind the crimes, revealing a dark side to being in the public eye when betrayal, jealousy and greed lead to tragedy.”

“Infamy: When Fame Turns Deadly” premiering on VH1 Monday June 7th at 10pm will kick off with the case of the murdered NBA player Lorenzen Wright, a murdered popular Chicago radio personality and rapper Young Greatness.

Take a look at VH1’s “Infamy: When Fame Turns Deadly” hosted by Monica, official trailer below

