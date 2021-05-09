Cardi B’s New “Mommy & Me” Monochrome Reebok Sneaker Collection Was Inspired By Her Daughter Kulture

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Although it’s only Cardi B’s second Mother’s Day as a mom, you already know she’s going to make each year even more special than the last and this year, she’s giving us the perfect Mother’s Day gift that moms and daughters everywhere can enjoy!

Today, the rapper and mom announced the new “Mommy & Me” capsule footwear collection in partnership with popular sneaker brand, Reebok. The stylish monochrome sneakers are the final drop of Reebok’s Club C Cardi collection and were inspired by “the indescribable feeling of love” Cardi felt when her daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, was born in 2018. Since then, Cardi’s baby girl has changed everything in her life, and rightfully so!

The new shoe line comes in adult, junior, and infant sizes making it the perfect sneaker for moms to rock with their kids. Sneakerheads can choose from two shades: Rose Gold or Aqua Dust, colors that were, of course, also inspired by Cardi’s motherhood journey. “Even after I’ve had a long day — like today was a long day — at night, just chilling, laying next to your kid, playing, tickling them, smelling their feet [is relaxing],” the rapper said in a short video while promoting the collaboration, citing the Aqua Dust shoes as her representation of calm, clarity, and relaxation while Rose Gold signifies femininity, durability, and affection – all emotions she’s felt during those “special moments” with her daughter.

In the adorable promotion video, Cardi shares a few sweet moments with her daughter while she reflects on her recent years as a mom, explaining to moms that she gives Kulture “ice cream” and “whatever the hell she wants” to keep her entertained! She also gives new and expecting moms reassurance by telling them that being a mother just “comes naturally” as soon as the baby is here. And as far as the one piece of advice she’d pass on to her daughter? “You’re beautiful. You’re smart. You’ve got successful parents. The whole world loves you. Ain’t no way you can’t make your dreams come true,” she told the camera. How sweet!

See Cardi and Kulture in action below.

The Reebok x Cardi B “Mommy & Me” collection is available to purchase in adult, junior, and infant sizing on Reebok.com starting today.

