Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Most have gotten used to hearing Dr. Ian Smith educating use about how to live our best life in a healthy manor, he was recently on the Sam Sylk Show talking about getting rid of the COVID15 and his new book Fast Burn. Dr. Ian Smith is not the interview that you would see in The Shade Room or World Star because let’s be real there is nothing shady about health. But in a recent interview Dr. Ian Smith had a fast burn of mater of factly tea come pouring out about Tamron Hall, by not saying her name but narrowing it down to her.

Dr. Ian Smith in the interview wasn’t his typical smiling self when the subject came up about a black female nationally syndicated television host that doesn’t have any use for black experts because according to Dr. Ian Smith, the black executive producers of this black talk show told his publicist ‘‘Do not pitch us your Black clients. We are not a Black show.’ Dr. Ian Smith says he was putting the show on blast because they don’t want to highlight an African American talking about something positive, they only want to highlight something that is salacious.

Dr Ian Smith says he wasn’t going to say her name but there are not many talk shows helmed by black people on syndicated television. The radio host …yes.

In the Dr. Ian Smith interview after the host eliminated Wendy Williams, then asked Dr. Ian Smith if the person he was talking about just have a baby and his answer was yes, the conclusion was made that Tamron Hall was the culprit and the ax of Dr. Ian Smith’s irritation.

Take a listen to the interview below.

Did Dr. Ian Smith Just Call Tamron Hall Out !? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: