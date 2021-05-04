Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

With Cinco de Mayo upon us, we can expect that the streets will be busy with all the eats out for delivery to all kinds of gatherings. Jose Cuervo, recognizing this, has partnered with J-Kwon to encourage patrons to “Get Tipsy” with #TipsyForCinco.

The powerhouse duo of Jose Cuervo and J-Kwon wants everyone out there to give those hard-working food delivery workers a base tip of 20 percent if not much more. Those guys are out there risking their lives and sacrificing their time to get us hot meals when we need them, so it makes sense to pad the pockets.

The #TipsyForCinco campaign has it worked out that fans who tip big could end up having their check covered by Jose Cuervo.

All you have to do is listed out below:

Order your favorite Cinco de Mayo feast for delivery between 4/27 & 5/31

Tweet a photo of your receipt that includes your tip of 20% or more with the hashtag #TipsyForCinco between 4/27 – 5/9

The contest continues from 5/10 – 5/31 where fans can upload receipts to cuervo.com/tipsyforcinco

Thousands of winners will be randomly selected and reimbursed via Venmo by Cuervo

And here’s more from Cuervo:

For the chance to have Cuervo foot the bill on your Cinco de Mayo feast, just tweet a photo of your receipt that includes a tip of 20% or more alongside the hashtag #TipsyForCinco to @JoseCuervo.

J-Kwon’s been ordering Mexican food across his hometown of St. Louis and making sure that he lives up to his 2004 smash hit accordingly with big tips. Think you can match him? Try your luck!

—

Photo: Jose Cuervo

Spirit.Ed: Jose Cuervo & J-Kwon Want You To “Get Tipsy” With Food Delivery Workers On #CincoDeMayo was originally published on cassiuslife.com

