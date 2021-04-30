Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Even though she released one of the best projects in 2018 Teyana Taylor didn’t feel comfortable at her recording home. She now says she left the game due to G.O.O.D. Music’s lack of support.

As spotted on Yahoo! Entertainment, the Harlem native is shedding more light on why her critically acclaimed album K.T.S.E. was her last. During a recent appearance on Sip ‘N Smoke, she revealed to Cam Newton her decision to retire from the music industry.

“At the end of the day, I’m a mom first,” she explained. “A mom, a wife, a woman. And I think for me, I put in a lot of work. I work very, very hard. So, if you feel unheard and unseen—like how I said earlier with my husband. He sees me, he hears me. I take that sh*t serious. Everything that I do. So if you’re my husband, or I’m signed, everybody that I’m aligned with should see me. They should hear me. They should feel me. If you don’t see me, hear me, or feel me, it’s a dub for you.”

The “Never Would Have Made It” singer went on to say that she felt very unappreciated at her record label.

“And I felt like the label wasn’t really hearing me and seeing me,” she continued. “I felt underappreciated. So, for my mental health, my mental well-being, for my kids, let me just put this on ice for a little [bit]. It’s not that I retired permanently. It’s more like, I just don’t feel like I want to move another inch for a company.”

You can watch the Sip ‘N Smoke segment below.

—

Photo: Getty

Teyana Taylor Retired From Music Because She Felt Unappreciated At G.O.O.D. Music was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: