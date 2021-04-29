Wendy Williams and Joseline Hernandez Get Into It with Each Other on TV

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Wendy Willams has always been the “say it like you mean it” personality that she has done from radio to daytime television.

Not everyone seems to appreciate her words and thoughts, or how it’s all perceived.

Case in point, when Joseline Hernandez showed up on Williams’ talk show with one goal in mind: To clap back at the daytime diva and not do or say anything more than that.

The entire eight-plus minute interview simply had Joseline hitting back at Williams in every way possible.

From EURweb:

Williams kicked things off with a compliment that Hernandez deemed shady. “For some reason, I wouldn’t recognize you if I saw you — you look different every time I see you — in a good way,” Wendy said, but Joseline wasn’t haven’t it, TooFab reports. “Miss Wendy I just must say this to you first — I hope you’re going to give me my flowers today,” Joseline said. “I hope you’re going to honor how much work I put out there. I hope you’re going to, you know, not kind of throw this off outside of everything that I’ve done. I’m an accomplished woman. And I just feel like every time I come to your show, you don’t give me those flowers. And Wendy — you’re 35 years, my senior, I should get those flowers.”

It continued go downhill from there between Williams and Joseline.

Things were so bad that Joseline refused to show off her shoes at first on the “Shoe Cam.” Instead, she kept firing back at Williams.

“Every time I come on your show, you always want to compare me to another broad. I don’t need to be compared. I’ve made my own brand. I’ve been out here for the past decade. I got my own show. I have the number one show in the country,” Joseline adds.

Williams was quick to fire back by saying that Joseline has “the number one show on Zeus and you got renewed for third season, which is to be commended.”

Joseline tries to talk about feeling “undervalued,” but Williams wasn’t having it.

“We’re not gonna even talk about race — just as a woman — I still don’t make that dollar for dollar men make, so please,” says Williams.

Then from there, Joseline went on the attack against Williams in regards to her love life and marital history.

“You’re not enough. You’re not in an abusive relationship anymore. You don’t deal with that man anymore. You should be in a better place. And when people come in your show, especially Black culture, you should be nicer to us. The lady you should respect us. You should give us her flowers while we’re here. And you should tell us how proud you are, of what we’ve done in the streets.”

Ultimately, the segment ended with Williams throwing “flowers at Joseline’s screen” by saying “here’s a flower, come on…There’s a flower. I just gave you flowers.”

So how does Joseline respond?

“I’m not gonna let you play me anymore, Miss Wendy.”

It appears there is no love lost between the two ladies.

See what happened below:

And here is the entire segment below:

It just seemed that Joseline was picking a fight and being a foul mood. At least Williams kept the segment moving.

In the end of the day, the one that was foolish was Joseline.

Guess that’s some way to promote her show.

Click here to read more.

