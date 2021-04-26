Oscars: The Full Academy Awards Winners List, Snubs On Deck As Well

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

The 93rd Academy Awards have concluded and the winners, losers, and snubs are at the top of the discussion on Monday (April 26). While award ceremonies are always heavily debated, this year’s event landed mostly where it should have according to most.

Like other ceremonies that have taken place during the age of COVID-19, the Oscars did their best to keep things socially distanced and safe for the attendees. Much has already been said regarding Glenn Close’s Go-Go viral moment, and Daniel Kaluuya’s awkward acceptance speech is getting a lot of burn on various airwaves.

One moment that more than a few onlookers had some issues with was the late Chadwick Boseman not winning the Best Actor award for his final role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial Of The Chicago 7 was also seen as a snub for some folks despite the film winning the SAG Ensemble Award and deservingly so.

Regina King, who opened the ceremony in epic fashion while referencing Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict, her directorial debut One Night In Miami didn’t win for its adapted screenplay, supporting actor, and best song nominations which was a miss by some.

History was made this night with Chloé Zhao becoming the first woman of color and just the second woman period to win Best Director for Nomadland. Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson become the first Black-led team to win the Best Makeup and Hairstyling award.

The full list of winners is listed out below.

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah (Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, and Kenny Lucas)

Minari (Lee Isaac Chung)

WINNER: Promising Young Woman (Emerald Fennell)

Sound of Metal (Derek Cianfrance, Abraham Marder, and Darius Marder)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Aaron Sorkin)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Erica Rivinoja, and Dan Swimer)

WINNER: The Father (Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller)

Nomadland (Chloé Zhao)

One Night in Miami (Kemp Powers)

The White Tiger (Ramin Bahrani)

Best International Feature Film

WINNER: Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma (Marese Langan, Laura Allen, and Claudia Stolze)

Hillbilly Elegy (Eryn Krueger Mekash, Patricia Dehaney, and Matthew Mungle)

WINNER: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal, and Jamika Wilson)

Mank (Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams, and Colleen LaBaff)

Pinocchio (Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli, and Francesco Pegoretti)

Best Costume Design

Emma (Alexandra Byrne)

WINNER: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Ann Roth)

Mank (Trish Summerville)

Mulan (Bina Daigeler

Pinocchio (Massimo Cantini Parrini)

Best Directing

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

WINNER: Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Sound

Greyhound (Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman)

Mank (Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin)

News of the World (Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett)

Soul (Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker)

WINNER: Sound of Metal (Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh)

Best Live-Action Short Film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

WINNER: Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Best Animated Short Film

Burrow

Genius Loci

WINNER: If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Best Animated Feature Film

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

WINNER: Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Documentary Short Subject

WINNER: Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Best Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

WINNER: My Octopus Teacher

Time

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters (Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt, and Brian Cox)

The Midnight Sky (Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon, and David Watkins)

Mulan (Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury, and Steve Ingram)

The One and Only Ivan (Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones, and Santiago Colomo Martinez)

WINNER: Tenet (Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

WINNER: Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Production Design

The Father (Peter Francis, production design; Cathy Featherstone, set decoration)

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Mark Ricker, production design; Karen O’Hara and Diana Stoughton, set decoration)

WINNER: Mank (Donald Graham Burt, production design; Jan Pascale, set decoration)

News of the World (David Crank, production design; Elizabeth Keenan, set decoration)

Tenet (Nathan Crowley, production design; Kathy Lucas, set decoration)

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah (Sean Bobbitt)

WINNER: Mank (Erik Messerschmidt)

News of the World (Dariusz Wolski)

Nomadland (Joshua James Richards)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Phedon Papamichael)

Best Film Editing

The Father (Yorgos Lamprinos)

Nomadland (Chloé Zhao)

Promising Young Woman (Frédéric Thoraval)

WINNER: Sound of Metal (Mikkel E.G. Nielsen)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Alan Baumgarten)

Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods (Terence Blanchard)

Mank (Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross)

Minari (Emile Mosseri)

News of the World (James Newton Howard)

WINNER: Soul (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste)

Best Original Song

WINNER: “Fight for You,” Judas and the Black Messiah

“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7

“Husavik,” Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

“Io Si (Seen),” The Life Ahead”

Speak Now,” One Night in Miami

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

WINNER: Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

WINNER: Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Steven Yeun, Minari

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

WINNER: Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

(The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award was given to both Tyler Perry and the Motion Picture & Television Fund.)

—

Photo: Getty

#Oscars: The Full Academy Awards Winners List, Snubs On Deck As Well was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: