Before ‘F9’ Arrives, Universal Pictures Announces ‘Fast Friday’ Free Nationwide Screening Series

F9 announced its final release date with a ridiculous trailer filled with giant magnets, a jet catching a flying vehicle out of the air, and a car converted into a space rocket.

Before we get to see all of that happen, finally, Universal Pictures is bringing back the previous 8 films to the big screen for free as part of its new nationwide screening series called ‘Fast Fridays.’ Beginning April 30, the screening series will launch in 500 participating theaters before expanding to 900 theaters across the country. Moviegoers to watch the films free of charge and in chronological order beginning with 2001’s The Fast and the Furious on April 30 and culminating with 2017’s The Fate of the Furious on June 18, leading up to the release of F9 every Friday.

Here is the full schedule:

Friday, 4/30 – The Fast and the Furious

Friday, 5/7 – 2 Fast 2 Furious

Friday, 5/14 – The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Friday, 5/21 – Fast & Furious

Friday, 5/28 – Fast Five

Friday, 6/4 – Fast & Furious 6

Friday, 6/11 – Furious 7

Friday, 6/18 – The Fate of the Furious

Participating theaters include AMC Theatres, Regal, Cinemark Theatres, Marcus Theatres, Harkins Theatres, Showcase Cinemas, Santikos Entertainment, B&B Theatres, Cinépolis USA, Georgia Theatre Company, Marquee Cinemas, Epic Theatres, EVO Cinemas, Megaplex Theatres, Maya Cinemas, Xscape Theatres, Silverspot Cinema, Golden Star Theaters, MovieScoop Cinemas, and Premiere Cinemas.

Each participating theater will be distributed screening tickets and will be made available the Friday before each screening. To learn more about the Fast Friday screening series, head here.

F9 arrives in theaters on June 25.

