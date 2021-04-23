Saweetie’s Post-Breakup Glow Is Everything You Need To Stay Inspired For Your Pretty B*tch Summer

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

It’s nothing like the post-breakup glow up. You know when you’re done with your boo, nothing feels better than getting a few fire photos off and posting to social media. Saweetie is setting Instagram ablaze with her sexy photos by the water. The artist is flaunting her bikini body and blonde braids alongside her girlfriends for a well-deserved day posed at the beach.

Saweetie and rapper Quavo called it quits last month. Since the breakup, a video of the once, super adorable couple, resurfaced of both Saweetie and Quavo in a heated elevator altercation. People began questioning whether the two were truly in love or if it was all in an effort to cause a media frenzy.

It seems like Saweetie could care less about what people think of her or her relationship with her ex-boyfriend Quavo. All the Internet knows now is that the young star is living her best life.

One thing Saweetie will do regardless is stunt on the gram. She has been serving body, face and looks all quarantine-long, and it appears to be getting spicier for the content queen post-relationship. Just when you thought your favorite celebrity rapper couple was relationship goals, it became a pretty b*tch summer.

Saweetie released her Pretty Summer Playlist on April 16 just in time for the summer festivities.

Get into these fire pictures of Saweetie preparing for a hot girl, or shall we say, “icy girl” summer. She’s serving “I can do bad all by myself, and I’m going to make sure you regret leaving” energy and we love to see it.

“I stay on my hustle I stay on your mind,” the rapper captioned her Instagram post in a gorgeous one piece and glowing tan.

Keep flexin’ unapologetically, Saweetie! She’s giving the girls all of the inspiration we need to flaunt our stuff with or without a man. “I know that’s right!”

